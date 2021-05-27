IN HIS IVORY TOWER, DOES MUHYIDDIN NOW THINK HE’S INVINCIBLE? PM, WHOSE HOME STATE IS JOHOR, SNUBBED SULTAN IBRAHIM BY NOT BOTHERING TO ATTEND MEETING – SKUDAI REP

DAP rep: Muhyiddin snubbed Johor sultan by skipping meet

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been accused of neglecting Johor and disrespecting the state ruler for failing to turn up at a meeting this morning.

In a statement today, Skudai assemblyperson Tan Hong Pin said Muhyiddin did not provide a valid reason for skipping the meeting which was mooted by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on May 20.

“Muhyiddin’s absence showed Johor was not a priority to him and it was disrespectful to the ruler who decreed that all elected representatives in Johor should take part,” he said.

The ruler had proposed that all MPs and state assemblypersons take part to air their views on ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 and solve problems faced by Johoreans.

Skudai assemblyperson Tan Hong Pin

Muhyiddin is both the Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyperson.

This informal meeting, said the ruler, ought to be held since the legislative assembly cannot convene due to the emergency.

Muhyiddin had advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an emergency in January, ostensibly because special powers were needed to deal with Covid-19. Instead, the Covid-19 situation has since gotten far worse.

Maszlee kept out of Webex call

According to sources, the two-hour online meeting over the Cisco Webex platform this morning was chaired by Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, who is the Ayer Hitam MP, and Deputy Federal Territories Minister Edmund Santhara, the Segamat MP, were present at the meeting.

It is understood that Muhyiddin was “represented” by Bukit Kepong assemblyperson Sahruddin Jamal.

Meanwhile, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik complained that the administrators of the video conferencing system used during the meeting refused to admit him.

Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik

Unlike other assemblypersons who followed the meeting at their respective district offices, Maszlee claimed he obtained permission to join the meeting from elsewhere.

The lawmaker said he had tried to join the 10am meeting way ahead of schedule.

“I was waiting for the host to let me in since 9.45am… This should not have happened. It reflected poor organisation by the secretariat,” Maszlee said, accusing the secretariat of subverting democracy.

He said he had wanted to speak on education.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Johor ruler for calling for this meeting. Unfortunately, the actions of the secretariat were regrettable,” he said.

MKINI

.