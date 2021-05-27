THE SEVEN ‘SINNERS’ – INEFFECTIVE, INCOMPETENT & ALWAYS PLAYING POLITICS! REVENGE FOR TAJUDDIN OR NOT, UMNO TRAINS GUNS ON BERSATU, GPS MINISTERS

After Tajuddin’s sacking, Umno man trains guns on Bersatu, GPS ministers

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii has lambasted Bersatu and GPS ministers for alleged incompetence.

This comes after fellow council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was fired from his post as Prasarana chairperson.

Without mentioning Tajuddin or Prasarana, Razlan (above) listed seven “ineffective” cabinet members.

“I am listing why Bersatu ministers have let go (of their responsibilities) and are ineffective in seriously helping to resolve Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

The seven are Rural Development Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Bersatu); Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri (GPS); International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali (Bersatu); Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun (Bersatu); Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (Bersatu); Education Minister Radzi Jidin (Bersatu); and Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin (Bersatu).

Razlan criticised Latiff for allegedly not mobilising community leaders to encourage more to register for Covid-19 vaccinations. He criticised Nancy for a Covid-19 cluster that originated from a trip to Genting Highlands.

As for Azmin, he questioned why factories were allowed to operate despite being centres for infection to spread. He criticised Rina for prioritising her appearance over delivering welfare aid to the needy.

Razlan criticised Zuraida for allegedly using NGO Penggerak Komuniti Negara for political programmes instead of encouraging vaccination sign-ups. As for Radzi, he questioned the slow distribution of laptops to students.

The politician blamed Hamzah for the “double standard” manner in which Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were enforced.

“Hamzah and the police can’t ensure that SOPs are enforced in a strategic and effective way. There are so many kluster kayangan who breach (SOPs) but the actions taken have become a joke,” he said.

Focus, no more politics

Razlan thus urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to get all ministries to focus on combatting the Covid-19 crisis.

“During this crisis, we need to work together, not work in silos. This is about the rakyat’s lives. Have pity on frontliners and the people who are struggling with this hard life.

“Stop your political activities PN. Every cent of the rakyat’s money needs to be used to combat the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

Opportunity for institutional reform

Meanwhile, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the Tajuddin episode should lead to the removal of all politicians on the board of government-linked companies.

“Otherwise, (Tajuddin’s sacking) is only a circumstantial ad hoc sacking that will not lead to institutional reform,” said Lim.

He said that during the Pakatan Harapan administration, only non-politicians were allowed on GLC boards.

“As custodians of public funds involving tens of billions of ringgit, only competent and qualified professionals should serve as directors of GLCs,” said Lim.

However, Lim said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was unlikely to terminate all politicians from GLC boards, in view of allegations that he was a proponent of using GLC positions in exchange for political support.

Lim was referring to the infamous “scheme of things” speech where Muhyiddin purportedly told a Bersatu meeting that GLC positions would be used to entice support from Umno figures.

MKINI

.