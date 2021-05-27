DOES AGONG KNOW? ‘ALL DECLARATIONS ON THE EMERGENCY NEED TO BE PRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT BUT IT DID NOT HAPPEN,’ EX-SPEAKER ARIFF WARNS – EVEN AS SUNGAI BULOH MP REVEALS SOME UMNO MPs ‘PULLED OUT THEIR SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN’ – MAKING HIS STATUS AS PM ‘QUESTIONABLE’ WHEN ADVISING THE KING
Emergency laws must be tabled in Parliament, says ex-speaker
THE emergency declaration and its ordinances must be tabled, former Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said.
“All declarations on the emergency need to be presented in Parliament, but it did not happen.
“Parliament must be called because that is the democratic way. The MPs also report to the people and without Parliament our democracy is tainted,” he said during an online discussion on “People’s rights and emergency from a constitutional view”.
Ariff added that the suspension of Parliament under the emergency was unjustifiable.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the state of emergency is aimed at giving the government more powers to fight the pandemic.
Earlier today, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said repeated her appeal to the government to convene Parliament.
Azalina said she was disappointed with the silence and inaction towards repeated appeals by her and other MPs for Parliament to be convened.
She said the government can impose a lockdown on the public but it must not lock down the process of democracy in the country.
Ariff today said other countries are using Zoom and virtual platforms for their parliamentary sessions, so Malaysia should be able to do the same.
“There is no need to suspend Parliament. The rakyat is watching (the government’s actions). They are informed especially the youth.”
Sg Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah said the emergency was not needed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The world over is also fighting the pandemic but without emergency.
“We don’t need the emergency to fight the pandemic.”
He added that in the last four months there has been no success in curbing the spread of the virus.
“The numbers are now very high. The democratic right for Parliament to sit to address this issue is also gone.”
Muhyiddin’s position as PM questionable when he advised Agong on emergency, says lawmaker
AN opposition lawmaker today questioned if Muhyiddin Yassin was the rightful prime minister when he advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a state of emergency.
Sg Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah said from a political perspective, Muhyiddin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government did not command majority support in Parliament.
“We know that some Umno members pulled out their support for the PM (Muhyiddin).
“So it looks like the MPs supporting the PM are less than the majority. So, the advice to Agong (on emergency) is questionable,” Sivarasa said during a discussion on “people’s rights and emergency from a constitutional view”.
On the same day, the king declared a state of emergency in the country until August 1 to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.
Muhyiddin had said the state of emergency was to give the government more powers to fight the pandemic.
Sivarasa said if MPs from Umno and the opposition officially reject their support for Muhyiddin and his cabinet, then the Agong can reject the emergency.
He said it is crucial that Parliament convenes to show if Muhyiddin has the support.
“For example, if Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) announces that his MPs have officially pulled out their support for Muhyiddin, then the Agong can reject the emergency,” Sivarasa said.
“It is the same with the opposition. If they seek an audience with the Agong and show they have a majority, then PN will collapse.”
“Parliament must convene to see if Muhyiddin has the majority,” Sivarasa said, adding that the king can even have face-to-face meetings with MPs to gauge their support.
Pejuang lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, in the same discussion, questioned the rationale of imposing emergency.
“Why do we need the emergency? During the first lockdown (MCO 1.0) we didn’t need it and then 10 months later we have an emergency.
“Was it to fight the pandemic or was it a political move? The rakyat and opposition are questioning this,” Rafique said.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.