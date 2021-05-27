VENDETTA AGAINST SYED SADDIQ? CHARISMATIC EX-MINISTER NOW HAULED UP BY COPS OVER TWEET QUESTIONING UMNO’S TAJUDDIN’S SOP BREACH

MUAR MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was today quizzed by police over his tweet that had questioned former Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

He had his statement recorded for about 90 minutes at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

This is the second time the Muar MP has been questioned by the police over his social media content.

Earlier on May 22, he was quizzed for calling for justice for a custodial death victim.

Today, he was questioned for tweeting if action would be taken against Tajuddin for failing to wear a mask in public as required for everyone in crowded places.

“Thankfully this time I went in with my mobile device and came out with it, unlike the other day where it was confiscated,” he told reporters today.

Last week, police confiscated the former youth and sports minister’s handphone after he gave his statement at the same police station.

He was then questioned for using his social media accounts to call for a thorough investigation into A. Ganapathy’s death while in police custody on April 28.

In that video, Syed Saddiq said police brutality was a serious issue and that if such a fate could befall the victims, “it could happen to us”.

Police have said they are investigating Tajuddin for violating the movement control order SOP.

Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they opened investigations after viewing a video that showed Tajuddin not wearing a mask during his press conference after visiting the KLCC LRT station.

The Pasir Salak MP did not wear a mask but had a face shield on during his press conference on the Kelana Jaya LRT line train collision on Tuesday.

On the same day, Syed Saddiq had tweeted that wearing a face shield without a mask was a violation of SOP under the current movement-control order.

