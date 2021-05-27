NEARLY 8,000 NEW INFECTIONS NOW – AMID ALARMING RISE IN NUMBER OF DEAD-ON-ARRIVAL CASES – AS NUMBER OF STAGE 4 & 5 COVID-19 PATIENTS SHOOT UP

The Health Ministry reported 7,857 new Covid-19 cases with no sign of things getting better anywhere in the country.

This is the highest number of new daily cases ever. During the 14-days prior, the average daily new cases was 5,778.

Kelantan (754) reported a new high today, while tiny Labuan (170) reported the second highest number of new cases on record.

Selangor (2,675)

Sarawak (772)

Kelantan (754)

Kuala Lumpur (561)

Johor (549)

Kedah (441)

Penang (365)

Negeri Sembilan (353)

Terengganu (282)

Pahang (238)

Malacca (234)

Perak (228)

Sabah (217)

Labuan (170)

Putrajaya (12)

Perlis (6)

-MKINI

PETALING JAYA: There has been a sharp, three-fold increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in category 4 and 5 in recent weeks, says the health ministry.

Its minister, Dr Adham Baba, said these patients previously made up only 5% of the total number, but such serious cases now account for 15% of patients in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Category 4 involves symptomatic cases with lung infection requiring oxygen supply, while category 5 involves critical patients with multiple organ complications.

Speaking at a press conference today, Adham said there was also an increase in the number of patients aged between 20 and 40.

“We urge those who have been infected with Covid-19 to remain vigilant,” he said. “For those who are isolating at home but progress to category 4 and 5, please contact our health facilities immediately.”

According to Adham, 219 frontliners had tested positive despite receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Some 97 were also infected after both doses.

Most of them, he said, were frontliners stationed in Selangor, Kedah and Kelantan.

He also said his ministry would discuss with the Covid-19 vaccine supply access guarantee special committee (JKJAV) to make vaccines compulsory or penalise those who failed to turn up for their vaccination appointments.

This comes after some 20,000 individuals in Kedah and Kelantan did not turn up for their vaccination appointments earlier this month.

Adham also said the government was ramping up its capacity for medical services to accommodate the latest surge in infections.

This included increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at private hospitals, repurposing wards at public hospitals to treat more infected patients and referring non-Covid-19 patients to university medical centres such as Universiti Teknologi Mara and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

The ministry has also extended the contracts for 200 of its mental health counsellors until 2022 to assist those facing psychological issues due to the pandemic.

Alarming rise in dead-on-arrival Covid-19 cases