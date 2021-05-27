AZALINA’S ‘INTERIM EMERGENCY UNITY CABINET’ WITH REPS FROM ALL PARTIES – AND NO TO NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE GETS THE THUMBS UP – IF ONLY SPEAKER ART HARUN HAD HER COJONES!

Veteran opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang has fully endorsed fellow Johorean MP Azalina Othman Said’s proposal on how Parliament can be reconvened.
In a statement today, Lim endorsed all seven of Azalina’s suggestions, which included ways to avoid a “no-confidence vote” and various bipartisan approaches to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I am impressed with Azalina’s call, which qualifies her to be the speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.
Azalina is currently in her fourth term as the Penggerang MP while Lim is the Iskandar Puteri MP. Azalina is also the deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker and is a former law minister.
In an open letter today, Azalina expressed her frustration with the MPs’ inability to seek answers from the government outside of Parliament.
Parliament, and other legislatures, have all been suspended due to the proclamation of emergency which took effect on Jan 11 and is set to expire on Aug 1.
Azalina proposed that all Parliament staff be vaccinated to allow the reconvening. If that was impossible, then meetings can be convened online.
She also proposed bipartisan initiatives to ensure check and balance, fair allocation of constituency funds and utilising all MPs as means of communicating health information to the public.
However, her most prominent proposal was for the forging of a bipartisan “interim emergency government” and a specific ordinance to allow Parliament to reconvene without a motion of no-confidence being tabled.
Azalina is the first prominent Umno figure to propose a unity government as a solution to the problems arising from a government uncertain of a majority.
Commenting on Azalina’s letter, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said it was an “open secret” that there are those in government who are worried that they would be toppled through Parliament.
“Now that Azalina has proposed a way to avoid a no-confidence vote, we should reopen Parliament and allow MPs, regardless of their parties, to debate on current affairs and speak up for the people they represent,” said Shahril.
In March, Umno’s annual delegates assembly had empowered party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to decide at a time of his choosing, to withdraw the party’s support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.
Up until that point, Muhyiddin’s majority in Parliament was under no threat as he was able to pass Budget 2021 during the November-December sitting last year.
Azalina moots unity cabinet, convening Parliament
Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said has proposed that Putrajaya enact an ordinance to allow Parliament to reconvene without any motions of confidence to be heard.
She also proposed that an interim emergency government with an emergency cabinet formed with representation from all political parties.
Azalina said this would minimise any unnecessary drama in Parliament.
Azalina said this in an open letter on her Facebook page today, which she said was written out of “utter frustration” with the lack of response from the attorney-general and law minister to her previous questions.
Azalina is the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker but signed off in the letter as the MP for Pengerang, where she is currently representing for the fourth term.
Currently, Azalina said, MPs are unable to obtain answers from the government in a “crippled” democracy.
“At the expense of sounding like a broken record, I see no other way for Malaysia to move forward in this state of emergency but for Parliament to reconvene,” she said.
Azalina said Parliament can be convened if all Parliament staffers are vaccinated.
“I was informed that as of now, Parliament staffers are not considered as frontliners. I don’t agree with this. As guardians of both Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, which uphold democracy, they are frontliners in my opinion,” said Azalina, who is a former law minister.
Should in-person meetings still be considered dangerous, Azalina said meetings can be held online.
“It is not costly. Even Zoom provides polling options to facilitate voting processes. And I’d be happy to use the mute function to stop errant parliamentarians who talk too much,” she said.
Parliament last convened during the November-December 2020 session. All legislatures have been suspended since Jan 11 due to the proclamation of emergency, which is set to expire on Aug 1.
However, an end to emergency is now in doubt given due to the slow roll out of the vaccination programme and ever rising number of new Covid-19 cases, intensive care bed use and deaths.
