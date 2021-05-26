AS NATIONAL PATIENCE WEARS THIN – KHAIRY THE NEXT IN UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO GET SCOLDED IN PUBLIC FOR MASSIVE INCOMPETENCE – AT LEAST HE KEPT HIS COOL & DIDN’T BEHAVE LIKE A SPOILT BRAT

KJ berated over vaccine hiccup, keeps his cool and helps

PETALING JAYA: Vaccine minister Khairy Jamaluddin kept his cool on a day when everyone was losing their heads, personally intervening to resolve a vaccination hiccup, despite being scolded by an irate woman.

A video of the incident, which took place at a vaccination centre, showed a woman raising her voice at the minister as she complained about issues she faced with her father’s appointment.

The woman said her father’s vaccination appointment which was set for today had been inexplicably moved to June 15 this morning.

“What the heck is going on? I don’t want to wait anymore, he is a cancer patient,” she said, regretting that she had to resort to doing something “shameful” to resolve her issue.

Khairy, who had been calmly listening then reassured the woman the matter would be looked into.

“It’s okay ma’am, let me help you out.”

An aide to Khairy has since tweeted that the issue with the vaccination appointment was due to the insertion of an incorrect IC number.

“Khairy listened to her and got it sorted immediately. Her father’s appointment was reinstated after we corrected the IC number,” said the aide.

The video comes amid the outcry and rage over the chaotic registration for the AstraZeneca opt-in programme.

Earlier today, many Malaysians were left frustrated over the poor user interface of the vaccine registration leaving many unable to register.

Despite the many problems, the million available slots were snapped up in less than an hour.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.