PETALING JAYA: Netizens are rejoicing over the news that the finance ministry had sacked Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Social media had been flooded over the past two days with calls for the Pasir Salak MP’s head, with many taking issue with his handling of a press conference yesterday morning, the day after a collision involving two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya Line on Monday night.

An online petition on Change.com calling for his resignation registered just under 140,000 signatures when his firing was confirmed.

The hasgtag #LetakJawatanTajuddin was also trending on Twitter today prior to his sacking.

In response to the news, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh took to Twitter, saying it should be the start of further culling of “incompetent” politicians from GLCs.

“Many incompetent ministers sitting in the Cabinet too. The test is not to just react to one exposed at the press conference.”

Artist and satirist Fahmi Reza, who has bristled with the authorities of late, was quick to post a picture along with the caption “Hey @tajuddinrahman, reti cakap omputeh? You’re fired!”

User @jalalmisai68, in a reference to the groundswell of anger towards Tajuddin on social media, commented simply, “Netizen 1-0 Tajuddin”.

Lee Michelle, in an apparent reference to the much-lambasted press conference, said she was happy to see Tajuddin dismissed.

“Best to flush down the toilet! But they should have sacked him first thing in the morning,” she tweeted, a callback to Tajuddin’s response when asked by reporters why he had not attended the scene of the accident the night before.

Faisal Said, said that the news was the “icing on the cake,” after “yesterday, all netizens (had) fired him unofficially.”

This morning Klang MP Charles Santiago said “the only thing Tajuddin was ever good at was being a goon,” and called for his immediate dismissal from his role at the public transport operator.

“This man must be sacked immediately for not just lacking empathy but for failing to do his job,” he said in a Facebook post.

Similarly, the Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) called for Tajuddin’s resignation in a statement yesterday.

4PAM president Ajit Johl said the lack of an immediate statement from Tajuddin on the incident was disrespectful to the passengers, adding that he wanted Prasarana to give an assurance that all affected passengers would be adequately compensated.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) said Tajuddin’s unprofessional and incompetent conduct during the press conference to address the LRT train crash showed the ill effects of unqualified political appointments in GLCs.

Earlier today, police said Tajuddin was being investigated over whether he had breached Covid-19 SOPs during yesterday’s press conference by not wearing a face mask. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.