MUHYIDDIN SHOWS UMNO & NAJIB WHO’S BOSS! MALAYSIANS WOULD GET MORE COVID-19 AID IF NOT FOR 1MDB, SRC DEBT OBLIGATIONS, SAYS ZAFRUL – AND WHEN NAJIB SAYS TAJUDDIN TO QUIT PRASARANA WHEN UMNO TELLS HIM TO – MOF SACKS HIM IMMEDIATELY!

Finance minister suggests more Malaysians would have Covid-19 aid if not for inherited 1MDB, SRC debt obligations - Tajuddin to quit as Prasarana chairman when instructed by Umno, says Najib
Finance minister suggests more Malaysians would have Covid-19 aid if not for inherited 1MDB, SRC debt obligations
In a five-minute video posted on his official Facebook page today, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said at least 15 per cent of the current government’s debt was due to its obligations to service 1MDB’s guarantees and debts.
He said projects like 1MDB and SRC International were not generating any sort of revenue whatsoever to service their principal loan and accumulated interests which the current government has inherited from.
“Touching on government debts, we cannot run away from 1MDB and SRC.
“Just imagine how many people we could have helped with this amount,” he said.
The video was in response to a May 22 Facebook post by Najib who accused the Perikatan Nasional administration of misusing its power under the Emergency Ordinance to seek billions in government borrowings to spend, yet delaying the implementation of much-needed financial aid for the people and stimulate the economy.
Tengku Zafrul said the government borrowings as of April 2021 stood at RM81.8 billion.
He said RM31.6 billion is to service such legacy debts and RM50.2 billion is reserved for spending on development, which includes expenditures under the Covid-19 fund.
Both 1MDB and SRC International had remaining debt obligations amounting to some RM42.3 billion, he said.
He stressed that the government has always been transparent in all relevant data concerning the fiscal position and country’s debts which are publicly available on the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia website.
“Today’s government does not play ‘magic tricks’ in the matters of government borrowing or spending,” he said, adding that all the government’s financial statements are audited annually.
He also said federal government debt had increased by more than 120 per cent between 2008 and 2017, on top of an exponential increase in government guarantees by 240 per cent the same period.
“What is more saddening is that we do not know what are the benefits of these borrowings,” he added.
Tengku Zafrul clarified that the government’s current borrowing is not RM115.53 billion as claimed by Najib, but is RM81.8 billion, with all government borrowings since January 1 based on expenditures passed in Parliament last year during the tabling of Budget 2021.
He explained that the difference in both amounts was due to Najib’s inclusion of borrowings made by Petroliam Nasional Berhad and Khazanah Nasional Berhad as borrowings made by the government.
“Honestly, I do not know why he included borrowings made by both companies as government borrowings.
“The borrowings made by the companies are both their own respective corporate matters for cash flow or capital needs. This is their debt, their responsibilities,” he said.
Tajuddin to quit as Prasarana chairman when instructed by Umno, says Najib
“(Tajuddin) promised to resign at the appropriate time as instructed by the Umno Supreme Council during the party’s general assembly a few months ago,” Najib said on Facebook today.
The assembly in March had approved a motion to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election and the existing cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional would only continue until the dissolution of Parliament.
Najib said Tajuddin had admitted to making a mistake during the press conference on the accident involving the collision of two LRT trains and accepted his reprimand.
He said Tajuddin had promised him to apologise for not handling the press conference seriously.
“He admits he should not have conducted a press conference like that. He himself admitted that the press conference should have been better conducted with empathy and more information.”
Tajuddin was berated by social media users on how he handled the press conference on the LRT crash yesterday.
On Monday, two LRT trains collided on the underground stretch of the line between the KLCC and Kg Baru stations, resulting in minor injuries to 166 passengers while 47 others suffered serious injuries with three currently warded in the intensive care unit due to brain haemorrhage.
Tajuddin had also hit out at his critics for “provoking” him to resign after critics had panned him for his absence from the scene of the crash.
Najib said Tajuddin will also apologise to the journalists present at the press conference, especially representatives from Phoenix TV.
He also said Tajuddin had promised to apply for more financial assistance to the victims after announcing RM1,000 to each victim.
Najib said a more reasonable amount would be announced as emergency assistance and not compensation to the victims and that the victims will be assisted in making claims from the Social Security Organisation and insurance.
Najib added that Tajuddin will also ensure that the cause of the tragedy will be fully investigated and will not hide any information or protect any party.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
