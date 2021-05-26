SACKED! MOF REMOVES UMNO’S TAJUDDIN AS PRASARANA CHIEF WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT – DESPITE 11TH HOUR EFFORT BY NAJIB TO HELP HIS PARTY-MATE – AND SAD TO SAY, NO ONE DESERVES IT MORE THAN TAJUDDIN, PROBABLY UMNO’S CRUDEST & MOST BOORISH OF WARLORDS

Minister of Finance (Incorporated) has removed Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as the chairperson of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd today.

In a letter to Tajuddin, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the removal was with immediate effect.

Minister of Finance Incorporated is the sole shareholder in Prasarana, which owns much of Malaysia’s public transport networks.

This includes the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which saw an accident on Monday when two trains collided, leaving dozens injured, six critically.

Zafrul’s letter to Tajuddin has been widely shared among media circles this evening.

When contacted, a Finance Ministry spokesperson confirmed the letter to be authentic.

Malaysiakini has contacted Tajuddin about the letter and is awaiting a response.