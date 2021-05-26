12 NEW CLUSTERS INVOLVING 470 CASES DUE TO RAYA CELEBRATIONS DESPITE BAN – MOH
Despite ban on celebrations, MoH detects a dozen Raya sub-clusters involving 470 cases
Making the announcement on Twitter this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Aidilfitri clusters were found in seven states involving 470 cases.
The emergence of these clusters came even as public health authorities had enforced a nationwide movement control order banning Muslims from visiting relatives on the first day of Aidilfitri.
MALAY MAIL
