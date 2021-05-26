COVID-19 CLIMBS AGAIN – NEW INFECTIONS HIT 7,478 – EVEN AS RM70 MIL VACCINATION WEBSITE CRITICIZED AS A ‘FAILURE’ – DESPITE ROSY ASSURANCES FROM KHAIRY & PN GOVT VACCINE ROLLOUT ‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported another record high 7,478 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The previous high came yesterday with 7,289 cases.
In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 533,367.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,455.
This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (760), Sarawak (640), Johor (587), Kelantan (547), Kedah (542), Penang (420), Negeri Sembilan (370), Perak (264), Melaka (230), Sabah (229), Terengganu (177), Pahang (171), Labuan (49), Putrajaya (29) and Perlis (8). – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Muda: Vaccination website a failure! We paid RM70m for this?
Malaysian United Democratic Party (Muda) today has demanded an answer from National Covid-19 Immunisation Program Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
In a statement today, Muda’s secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi said many were unable to use the website to register themselves for the AstraZeneca vaccine at the allotted time.
“The rakyat has many questions, including the use of the free version of cloudflare.
“This raises so many questions because the cost to develop the system was RM70 million,” said Amir.
Amir said Khairy must now reveal who received the RM70 million contract.
Registration for the AstraZeneca vaccine was open to the public for a second time today and 300,000 appointments were snapped up in around 65 minutes.
However, Malaysiakini has been inundated with complaints by people who could not complete the registration process, despite trying to do so across multiple devices.
A frequent complaint was that the user was unable to click on the vaccination centre of their choice.
Another frequent complaint was that the user will come across an error screen by cloudflare – a web security service.
Putrajaya’s budget for the vaccination programme has ballooned from RM3 billion in November last year to RM5 billion.
It is partly funded by dipping into the National Trust Fund (Kwan), a move that was done without parliamentary oversight.
Khairy had previously described the RM70 million budget for the “data integration and appointment system” as “not excessive“.
He did not reveal who received the contracts. MKINI
Vaccination nears 100k doses per day, but many still missing appointments
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is getting closer to its target of injecting 150,000 doses per day in June.
However, it seems that many who have registered to get vaccinated are still missing their appointments.
In a social media update today, the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) said it administered 99,552 doses of vaccine yesterday.
Of this 68,958 were first doses, with the remainder being second doses of the vaccine.
But keeping up with appointments is a problem that has not yet been addressed.
In a report today, Harian Metro cited Kedah health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang as saying that 10,827 out of 30,100 people registered for vaccination had missed their appointments between April 19 and last Saturday.
Among the reasons cited were a last-minute change of mind on getting vaccinated, as well as not having transportation to go to vaccination centres.
Those who missed their appointments were replaced with others on the waiting list.
In Kelantan, unfamiliarity with the MySejahtera application has been cited as the reason senior citizens missed their appointments.
Health problems forcing a reschedule were also given in Kedah and Kelantan.
The situation is such that Ketereh MP Annuar Musa made a heartfelt plea for people in Kelantan to get vaccinated. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
