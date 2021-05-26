CONSPIRACY THEORIES SURROUND HORROR LRT CRASH – HOW CAN THE DRIVER DRIVE THE OTHER WAY? LRT HOSTLERS JUST FOLLOW COMMAND CENTRE INSTRUCTIONS, SAYS EX PRASARANA BOSS – SO HOW CAN PN GOVT JUST RUSH TO PINPOINT ‘NEGLIGENT’ DRIVER

Wee, referring to initial findings of the investigation, said yesterday that these showed the accident was caused by “the negligence of the hostler, who was driving TR40 in the wrong direction”.
Ridza said it was obvious that human error caused the crash, but added that the task force should find out whether the mistake happened during a fundamental procedure in rebooting a timed-out train.
He told FMT that it was normal for trains to time out and be manually driven to a re-entry point before being rebooted to go back into automated train operation (ATO) mode. The locations of trains in ATO mode can be seen on a screen in the command centre.
When a train is being rebooted, the driver and command centre would be in constant radio communication because trains driven manually would no longer be visible on the screen.
Personnel manning the command centre with full view of the ATO trains can put these on hold so as to give a manually driven train time and space to head to a re-entry point and safely get onto the track.
Ridza said the command centre would be directing the driver’s every move during this process.
“The procedure is not rocket science or something secretive. It’s done almost every day. If they failed to perform this simple procedure and this led to the accident, then we have to worry. There are more underlying issues.
“How on earth did the hostler drive the other way?”
He said hostlers would just follow the control centre’s instructions and give their feedback.
“The task force should also ask if the control room was at fault for allowing the ATO train to move as normal despite knowing that a train in manual mode was in the process of being re-entered.”
He said trains in ATO mode were essentially in a controlled environment, with their speed and stoppages at the command centre’s fingertips.
He sought to reassure the public that the LRT lines were still safe, thanks to the automated system in place.
However, he said Prasarana’s management should take a serious look into the organisation and put suitable people at the company’s top levels.
“Failure doesn’t come overnight. There are signals, like how our bodies develop symptoms when we’re sick. If we overlook these signs, then it can lead to catastrophic results.
“I don’t blame people for raising questions no matter how irrelevant they are. The accident has created concerns of uncontrolled magnitude, looking at the videos and pictures on social media,” he said.
Monday night’s accident happened on the Kelana Jaya line. Two hundred and thirteen people were injured, 47 of them seriously. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Newsman whose skull was cracked in 8 places in rail mishap
PETALING JAYA: Journalist David Chelliah has one of the most terrifying stories to tell: Nineteen years ago, on his way to an assignment, a 14kg monorail wheel, the weight of a full cooking gas cylinder, struck his head from some 15m above.
The safety wheel from the train, making a test run, cracked his skull in eight places.
The ghastly incident left him with fractures and other physical injuries which affected his ability to work and live a normal life.
He was the first victim of the failure of Kuala Lumpur monorail’s safety measures ahead of the service making its debut.
Chelliah, then aged 40, was wracked with depression as he struggled without the money nor the mental strength to engage in a David versus Goliath duel with three big companies to seek justice.
The newsman sued Monorail Malaysia Technology Sdn Bhd, KL Monorail Systems and the director-general of railways for RM5 million.
The suit dragged on for over 10 years before the court found them guilty of negligence and the parties agreed to a settlement in 2012.
Chelliah has recovered from the injuries and is now a sub-editor with national news agency Bernama.
The events of Aug 16, 2002, still haunt Chelliah and he said the memories were clear when he was confronted with Monday’s collision of two LRT trains in Kuala Lumpur.
“Human lives become meaningless when public safety is compromised,” said Chelliah. “The safety of the people must be paramount in large-scale projects.”
He said the safety protocols of Klang Valley’s rail services needed an overhaul in view of suspected systemic or organisational failure as the root cause.
Chelliah said he and his family sympathised with the injured, “who have been traumatised by the mishap during the stressful Covid-19 pandemic”.
“My wife, son and daughter were emotionally upset as they followed news of the incident, more so because it reminded them of my harrowing experience,” he said.
He recalled that a monorail train, on a trial run, passed overhead as he was crossing Jalan Sultan Ismail at about 3pm.
As he arrived at the divider below the elevated track to cross over to the Shangri-La Hotel, a safety wheel of the train fell on his head from 15m above.
The safety wheel is a back-up wheel for the guidance wheel, which guides the train along the elevated track.
The incident was played out at breakneck pace in the media and prompted soul-searching at the highest levels of officialdom.
In October, then transport minister Dr Ling Liong Sik said extensive tests showed it was sabotage and not design failure.
Five months later, Chelliah sued for negligence on the grounds that his medical and psychological suffering, including reduced visibility and speech impediment, had severely impaired his quality of life.
In 2009, the High Court ruled that the monorail operator was liable for the incident. The assessment of damages was settled out of court.
“At times, I felt I would not live to see the day when the legal battle was over,” said Chelliah, adding he neither received an apology nor did anyone show remorse over the incident.
He said he had not taken a ride on the LRT or monorail since the horrific incident because of the pain it caused him and his family.
“I pray that the victims of the LRT crash will recover quickly and hope the authorities will act promptly to restore faith in the rail services,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
