NO ONE DESERVES THE SACK MORE THAN TAJUDDIN! DON’T EVEN LET HIM RESIGN – CALLS GROW FOR CRUDE, INSENSITIVE PRASARANA CHIEF TO BE PUBLICLY ‘TERMINATED’ – NO ONE EXCEPT FOR UMNO COULD VALUE SUCH A BOOR!

When Prasarana boss goes off the rails

IF the recent head-on collision between two light rail transit trains near the KLCC station is shocking to many Malaysians, the press conference held by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is equally disturbing, if not revolting.

His public misconduct jarred with the gravity of the accident that involved 213 passengers, of whom 64 needed medical care at Kuala Lumpur Hospital with six in critical condition while 15 others in semi-critical state. Latest report said three suffer from brain haemorrhage.

For an accident that is so serious, traumatic and injurious such as the one that occurred underground on the busy Kelana Jaya route, you would expect Tajuddin to come well prepared with the details of the crash and the victims at his fingertips – instead of relying on “prompters” by his side to provide the much-needed facts.

You don’t instil public confidence when you struggle to get the right number of critically injured passengers and desperately try to make the life-saving distinction in English language between “ventilation” and “ventilator”.

Such seeming unpreparedness suggests a ghastly lack of empathy and compassion from the head of a corporate body that runs these trains in which the public, particularly the ill-fated passengers, put their trust in its safety features and precautions.

Worse, the levity that peppered the otherwise sombre occasion is obviously misplaced. There’s a time and place to tickle the journalists’ funny bones.

For instance, with a slight chuckle he described the collision as two trains “kissing each other” when asked by a journalist about the condition in the tunnel. The loved ones of the passengers, let alone the victims themselves, would not be amused by such use of passionate language, to say the least.

A press conference should be treated as such where journalists are trained to be curious and ask questions. Hence, it is most inappropriate of Tajuddin to be condescending and get into a rage when asked of his response to calls for his resignation, which he considered as unnecessary provocations.

Just to be clear, the journalists were not the ones who demanded that he resign. It was other people, including the Public Transport Users Association, who made such a demand because they were concerned about the way he handled this incident.

Incidentally, there is already an online petition demanding for his resignation.

This incident has also brought into question the calibre and qualification of heads of other government-linked companies as well, all of whom are politicians from the ruling Perikatan Nasional pact.

Like in any other press conferences, clarifications of certain issues are sought. Hence, the journalists asked why Tajuddin didn’t rush to the scene of the accident on the very day it occurred. He replied that he was caught up in a company meeting and was also informed of it late.

Irritated by such journalistic curiosity and to show his supposedly serious concern, he loudly insisted he went to the scene “first thing in the morning”.

At the end of the press conference, he asked where a particular woman journalist came from. “China” was the response, to which he rudely quipped, “no wonder!” – as if that added value to the meeting.

Social media users, who were offended by his behaviour, hurled brickbats at him and also pointed out that he did not wear a mask, which violated the standard operating procedure of the current movement-control order. Although he had a face shield but apparently it was worn upside down.

Such a press conference should not have added insult to injury already suffered by the passengers. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Calls for Tajuddin to be sacked after PR faux pas on LRT crash

Social media is rife with calls for Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to be removed from Prasarana, after a faux pas riddled press conference yesterday on the LRT accident.

The hashtags #LetakJawatanTajuddin and #TajuddinLetakJawatan (Resign Tajuddin) is trending on Twitter today, and an online petition calling for him to step down is fast picking up steam.

On Monday night, two LRT trains crashed into each other, resulting in 64 people being rushed to hospital – six of them in critical condition.

While Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong was quick to get on the ground, Tajuddin was only on the site the next day.

Quizzed on his absence, he said the fact that he was determined to go to the site first thing in the morning was proof of how seriously he took the matter, even though his point was lost when he broke into a laugh.

He also explained that he didn’t go the night of the incident as he had just completed a meeting and wanted to prepare to get his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

When asked about the situation in the tunnel, Tajuddin told a reporter that it was “normal… only the two cars are together… they kissed each other…” He then appeared to laugh again.

“This guy is an unmitigated disaster,” said Klang MP Charles Santiago in a statement today.

“The Prasarana chairperson had the cheek to joke about the collision, smilingly saying one train kissed another.

“This man must be sacked immediately for not just lacking empathy but for failing to do his job,” the lawmaker added.

Charles also said the RM1,000 compensation to passengers involved in the crash was “insulting”.

The government said preliminary investigations into the LRT collision in the underground tunnel between the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations revealed an element of “negligence” by the driver in manually controlling one of the trains.

The Land Public Transport Agency found that the empty train ‘TR240’ was moving in the wrong direction and collided with ‘TR181’ on the same track.

Charles, however, questioned whether this was an attempt to divert responsibility from Prasarana and Tajuddin.

“If it’s true that the driver switched directions, why wasn’t the control centre aware of this?

“Why weren’t any warning given to the passenger train?

“And wasn’t the track circuit, which allows railway signalling systems to operate semi-automatically by displaying signals for trains to slow down or stop in the presence of occupied track ahead of them, working?” he asked.

He said an independent panel had to look into the accident and determine its cause.

At present, a nine-member panel headed by Transport Ministry secretary-general Isham Ishak is investigating the incident. MKINI

