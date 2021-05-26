PRASARANA’S TARDY CHIEF TAJUDDIN, WHO IS ALSO ONE OF UMNO’S WORST & MOST UNPOPULAR WARLORDS, UNDER PROBE FOR WEARING ONLY FACE SHIELD AT HORROR LRT COLLISION SITE & PRESSER

Cops probe Tajuddin over face mask SOP

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is being investigated over whether he had breached Covid-19 SOPs during yesterday’s press conference at the KLCC LRT station.

Tajuddin was photographed wearing a face shield during the event.

In a statement today, Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that those involved in the case would be called to the Dang Wangi police headquarters to give their statements.

Tajuddin was at the LRT station yesterday morning after a collision between two LRT trains the night before, which left 213 injured. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

KUALA LUMPUR — Police are investigating Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman after two video recordings of him, sans face mask, were widely shared on social media yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that his department is conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Aside from that, the investigation will also be conducted in accordance with Regulation 17 (1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

“All parties involved in this case will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to testify in the near future,” he said in a statement this morning.

He said the investigation paper will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office once the investigation is completed.

“People must continue to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Failure to comply with the SOP allows for action to be taken in accordance with the laws and regulations in force,” he said.

Yesterday, Tajuddin held a press conference after inspecting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) crash at the KLCC station, where he was pictured wearing only a face shield, but not a face mask.

Later, another video of him talking to reporters from inside a LRT train was also shared in which he was once again spotted wearing only using a face shield. MALAY MAIL

