Multiple reasons for Covid resurgence in Malaysia, says WHO rep

THERE are multiple factors causing the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, including the emergence of variants of concern, said Dr Lo Ying-Ru Jacqueline.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore said it is important to understand the impact of such variants which have been detected in many countries in Asia.

Lo said Malaysia is not the only country facing a resurgence of the virus.

“So Malaysia is not immune to those new strains of the virus. The people of Malaysia are also not immune to pandemic fatigue and the myriad of challenges that many countries and people are facing globally,” Lo said.

She believes the government is able to contain the virus with the stricter movement control order and stringent implementation of public health measures.

“In order to contain the outbreak we always need to be ahead of the curve and constantly adjust and readjust. What we do today will determine what is going to happen tomorrow and all the time with new data we have to really adjust,” she said.

The MCO can only work when everyone including individuals adheres to the standard operating procedure (SOP), she said.

It will take two to three weeks for the MCO to yield results, she said.

She said the major difference between this year and last is that vaccines are now available.

Lo said overburdened public and private hospital is a sign the country is in need of drastic measures such as a lockdown to rein in the situation.

“This is where we say we are crossing the critical line and drastic measures like lockdowns which actually work have to be taken,” she said.

“They are very unpopular because people lose their livelihood but if people are dying there has to be a temporary drastic measure to gain time to protect people from dying and the hospitals and healthcare workers from getting infected,” she said when asked if a middle path can be struck between saving lives and livelihoods.

The entire healthcare system could potentially collapse if more health workers are infected, she said.

Lo said with a tight lockdown, cases could start to recede in two to three weeks, but it would take the concerted efforts of all quarters, including individuals, for the MCO to work.

“There cannot be one person, or one organisation in charge of the pandemic situation in Malaysia. It is the whole of the government and the whole of society’s response and we have to say that it is a complex pandemic. There is no right and wrong,” she said.

“As long as the MCO is active, it is critical for communities to follow the advice of the health authorities and individuals to continue protecting themselves and others.

“Lockdown can help to reduce the urgency but they cannot do it alone.”

She said Putrajaya has undertaken pragmatic and flexible responses based on risk assessment, constantly adjusting public health and social measures based on the epidemiological situation and by taking into account emerging signs and evidence.

“Unfortunately halfway through the second year of the pandemic Malaysia is facing another surge now.

“The focus is really on preserving healthcare facilities and human resources and protecting the hospital workforce with all tools available,” she said.

She pointed out that Putrajaya has also made major investments for vaccinations.

“They have procured vaccines for at least 80% of the population and started prioritising healthcare workers as a valuable workforce and other frontliners. They have started to vaccinate the vulnerable and senior citizens and those with comorbidities,” she said.

Lo said there is a long way to go in the fight against “difficult pandemic” and responses will have to be adjusted along the way.

Malaysia yesterday reported a record 7,289 new infections, for a caseload of 525,889.

There were 60 deaths

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

