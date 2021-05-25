‘COVID-19 NOW A BIG THREAT TO CHILDREN UNDER 12’ – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI FINALLY REVEALS THE DAMNING DATA – SO WHY WAS BERSATU’S HALF-BAKED EDUCATION MINISTER RADZI SO GUNG-HO IN PREMATURELY OPENING SCHOOLS – AND SO STUBBORNLY DELAYED SHUTTING THEM AGAIN? THEY SHOULD BE INSTANTLY SACKED FOR PUTTING THE LIVES OF MALAYSIAN KIDS IN DANGER – AND THEIR POLITICAL FORTUNES FIRST

Revealing sobering statistics, Ismail Sabri tells parents that Covid-19 now a big threat to children under 12 as well

KUALA LUMPUR — Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave sobering statistics of the number of children under age 12 that have been infected with Covid-19.

In a statement, he said they totalled 41,971 to date. These include 6,290 babies below 18 months old. The overall number of children infected, including those older than 12, has risen eight-fold.

“To date, there are 64,046 children nationwide infected with Covid-19 compared to 8,369 reported cases throughout 2020.

“If before, the elderly were at risk of being infected with Covid-19, it seems that the threat of this virus is already contagious to children as well,” he said.