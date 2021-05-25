CONFIRMED! HARI RAYA TRAVEL CAUSED COVID-19 TO SPIKE TO 7,289 NEW INFECTIONS – EVEN AS DR SITI HASMAH URGES DOZY MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO MAKE VACCINATION COMPULSORY

PETALING JAYA: Interstate and inter-district travels during Ramadan and the subsequent Hari Raya festive period are the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases, which today surpassed 7,000 for the first time, health minister Dr Adham Baba said.

He added that 40 Covid-19 clusters related to religious activities had been reported in the past week alone, with 19 detected in Johor, 13 in Selangor and the remaining eight scattered between Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan.

“These religious activity clusters happened throughout the fasting month until Raya, and the increase in these clusters depended on the movement and mobility of the public.

“If we can reduce our mobility, then we can lower the infectivity rate, reduce transmissions and curb Covid-19,” he said in a press conference today.

Adham also expressed concern over the rise in deaths in recent weeks, with a record high 61 deaths reported yesterday.

He said 333 deaths were reported in the past week, that is, an average of 48 deaths a day, a 59.3% increase from the week before.

There was another record high of 7,289 Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor notching the highest number of infections with 2,642.

Earlier, Bernama reported that balik kampung trips to Terengganu by 35 individuals from Covid-19 red zones during the recent Hari Raya celebration led to 90 new cases in the state.

Make vaccination compulsory, Siti Hasmah urges govt

PETALING JAYA: Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali has suggested that Putrajaya make vaccination compulsory in order to achieve herd immunity in a shorter time, even as the nation reported over 7,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. “This can help reduce the number of infections and deaths,” the wife of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in a five minute, 34-second video today. Siti Hasmah said she was disappointed to read reports that some 10,000 people did not turn up for the vaccination appointment despite registering. She also suggested that the government expand the national vaccination programme by rolling it out in villages nationwide. Siti Hasmah urged those who could not make it for their vaccination appointments to inform the respective vaccination centres so the dosages would not go to waste and could be used for those next in line. She added that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases was worrying and that the nation was at a critical stage. Hospitals and wards cannot cope with such numbers, thus the need to adhere to SOPs, she said. “This is not a conspiracy. This is the reality.” Siti Hasmah also hit out at those who were spreading myths about vaccination, saying there was a need to “believe in science”. “This (the virus) isn’t fake. Covid-19 is real.” To date some 1,578,225 individuals have received their first dose of the vaccine under the national vaccination programme.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

