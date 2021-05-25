HORROR LRT COLLISION – DRIVER DROVE TRAIN IN THE WRONG DIRECTION – KA SIONG SAYS PRELIMINARY REPORT SHOWS ‘NEGLIGENCE’ – EVEN AS CONSUMER GROUP WARNS ALL 213 VICTIMS TO ‘DON’T SIGN ANYTHING’ – PRASARANA MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO TREAT RM1,000 ‘COMPENSATION’ AS ANY FORM OF ‘SETTLEMENT’ – LEAVING THE DOOR OPEN FOR A CLASS LEGAL SUIT AGAINST THE GLC

Preliminary findings into the cause of the LRT collision in the underground tunnel between the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations last night revealed an element of “negligence” by the driver in manually controlling one of the trains, according to Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.
Wee said findings by the Land Public Transport Agency found that the empty train ‘TR240’ was moving in the wrong direction and collided with ‘TR181’ on the same track.
“Preliminary investigations found the accident was due to negligence of the hostler (manually) driving TR240 in the wrong direction.
“TR240 was supposed to move in a south-bound direction towards Dang Wangi but had instead moved north-bound, a different orientation that led to the collision with TR181,” said Wee.
“This is the preliminary findings submitted to me by the Land Public Transport Agency,” Wee said during an online press conference today.
Meanwhile, Wee said the amount in losses sustained had yet to be estimated pending completion of clean-up and repair works expected to take three days.
“As for now, we are unable to estimate the total losses because we are still at the stage of clearing debris and we also want to repair the track.
“It is quite a large track. So we need to carry out works to identify the damage while damages to the trains will be estimated later,” he said.
Earlier today, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) pledged its full cooperation to the Transport Ministry’s special committee formed to investigate the collision.
Prasarana in a statement said it will also extend similar cooperation to police investigations under Section 201 of the Land Transport Act 2010.
A preliminary report of the incident stated that 166 people sustained light injuries while 47 others were more seriously hurt. MKINI
RM1,000 is not a settlement, group reminds Prasarana
PETALING JAYA: A consumer rights group says Prasarana Malaysia Bhd must clearly state that the RM1,000 in compensation to all 213 victims in the LRT train collision last night, wasn’t any kind of “settlement”.
The Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) said the compensation should only be seen as assistance.
“Prasarana must make it clear, this compensation should not be any kind of settlement which would prejudice the passengers in their legal pursuit,” the association’s president Ajit Johl said in a statement.
“4PAM urges passengers who have been involved in the accident to consult lawyers before taking any offer or signing any documents offered by Prasarana.”
He also said the association’s legal advisors were offering their services to all passengers.
Apart from the RM1,000 compensation, Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said that the public transport operator would cover the medical costs of every victim until they are discharged.
Out of the 213 passengers affected in last night’s incident, 64 passengers were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) for treatment.
Of this number, 21 victims are still in HKL, with six in critical condition and 15 in semi-critical condition. The remaining 43 received outpatient care.
Two LRT trains collided on the Kelana Jaya line last night in an accident that was said to be the worst of its kind since it started operations in 1996.
The transport ministry has since said that human error was to blame for the incident last night.
The driver of the LRT train without passengers, which collided head-on with another train carrying passengers, had driven in the wrong direction. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
