MAHATHIR TONGUE LASHES MUHYIDDIN AS COVID-19 BRACES FOR A ‘VERTICAL SURGE’ AFTER CHALKING NEARLY 7,300 NEW INFECTIONS – EMERGENCY ONLY HELPED YOU TO BOOST YOUR POLITICAL POWER BUT NO BODY ELSE – IT WAS SAID THE GOVT SPENT RM600 BIL IN 5 MONTHS BUT WHERE DID THE MONEY GO?

Dr M: Covid-19 emergency only strengthened PM’s position

Rather than achieving its aim of reducing Covid-19 infections, former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the ongoing emergency has only succeeded to strengthen Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s position and powers, going above and beyond any law or constitutional provisions.

“It is very clear that the emergency failed to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From 2,000 cases a day when the emergency was declared, the number of daily cases now has increased to nearly 7,000 cases.

“The only clear outcome of the emergency is that the prime minister’s position could not be challenged and the prime minister’s power is above the Federal Constitution and all laws,” said Mahathir in a blog post yesterday.

Muhyiddin had, since January, suspended Parliament and placed Malaysia in a state of emergency in an attempt to rein in the number of Covid-19 infections.

This came amid a backdrop of questions raised over the legitimacy of his Perikatan Nasional government, including through a failed attempt to vote against the Budget 2021 during the Parliament session last November.

Mahathir further noted that unlimited powers granted to the prime minister had failed to bring down Covid-19 cases and instead, brought about perceived worse socio-economy and political impact.

“The economic figures were said to be better than before the pandemic, but the people are not feeling this benefit.

“It was said that RM600 billion was spent by the government in five months. But where did this money go?” said the nonagenarian, alluding to Muhyiddin’s reported statements on various economic stimulus packages and Budget 2021.

Muhyiddin, in a recent joint interview with Bernama and RTM, said while the Health Ministry had recommended MCO 1.0 again as the “best option” to bring down infection numbers, its socio-economic impact would be too severe to be dealt with.

Mahathir, however, suggested for the government to hire those temporarily out of jobs, for example, hiring food traders as cooks in public kitchens to feed those staying at home.

“If the government has money, use it to fight against Covid-19.

“Supplying food, paying cooks, these require high costs. But it’s worth it. There is no need for (other) contracts to be awarded at this time.

“A lockdown will negatively impact the economy. But we have no choice. An economy destroyed can still be revived. There is no recovery for deaths due to Covid-19,” Mahathir stressed.

MKINI

