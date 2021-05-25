‘INFECTIONS SHOULD HAVE PEAKED .. IF NEW CASES DON’T COME DOWN THIS WEEK… THEN IT MEANS COVID-19 HAS BEATEN MUHYIDDIN AGAIN… AND MCO 3.0 ALREADY A FAILURE’ – AS THE RAYA FACTOR KICKS IN HARD

PETALING JAYA: With Malaysia hitting 7,289 Covid-19 cases today, a medical expert has warned that Putrajaya has lost its battle against the virus.
Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the record high number of new daily cases shows MCO 3.0 has failed.
“Whatever measures and SOPs the government has taken (have) failed. There is lack of direction from the prime minister,” he told FMT.
The Gopeng MP asked the public to take on the responsibility to stay at home for the next two weeks to bring down the daily infection numbers.
“The only thing that can bring down the curve is having people stay at home for the next two weeks.
“Otherwise, the numbers will keep going higher,” he added.
Last week, Lee said the numbers should have peaked and the infections should be coming down this week after the implementation of MCO 3.0 on May 12.
If it keeps surging, he said the country may have lost the battle against Covid-19 as it shows the virus has gone deeper into the community.
Lee urged the government to implement a total lockdown if infections continue to rise in the next two weeks to reverse the trend.
The PKR MP also expressed disappointment over the lack of leadership shown by Putrajaya.
“What is our direction? If vaccination works and if we have run out of doses, the prime minister should personally be making calls to the drug companies for more doses.
“If the direction is through movement control, then the prime minister needs to have a clear direction on this,” he said.
However, he said the government seems more keen in micro-managing businesses. For instance, he said some businesses are allowed to operate till 8pm and some till 10pm.
“They are also keen on how many hours people should be in shopping malls,” he said, adding that the government should issuing confusing SOPs and clearly state the direction it is taking to stop the infections.
35 who went home for Raya caused 90 new cases
KUALA TERENGGANU: Balik kampung trips to Terengganu by 35 individuals from Covid-19 red zones during the recent Hari Raya celebration led to 90 new cases in the state.
Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the violation of the SOPs on interstate and inter-district travel was uncovered as those infected involved many family members and also because of the surge in cases in the affected localities, which are in three districts in the state.
“In Kuala Terengganu, 40 people tested positive for Covid-19 due to interstate travel by 13 individuals, while in Hulu Terengganu, nine individuals who crossed into the state caused 26 other people to be infected with the virus.
“In Kemaman, eight individuals who embarked on interstate and inter-district travels caused 24 people to be tested positive with Covid-19.
“Had these people complied with the SOPs, the infection would not be extensive and would also not involve the grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins,” she said in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, Nor Azimi also confirmed that the Gong Badak branch of the Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd outlet in Kuala Nerus had been ordered to close for 14 days until June 6 after 17 of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19. BERNAMA
Eight members of Perak exco’s family test positive for Covid-19
IPOH — Eight relatives of Perak Rural Development, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Zainol Fadzi Paharudin have tested positive for Covid-19.
However, Zainol, who took the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 last , said he has not caught the coronavirus, Astro Awani reported today.
According to Zainol, his 52-year-old wife and five daughters aged between 22 and 29, together with his 29-year-old son-in-law and three-year-old granddaughter all tested positive for Covid-19.
“They did not show any serious symptoms and are currently in quarantine under the supervision of the district health office at our home in Kampung Attadurai, Langkap in Teluk Intan until May 30,” he said.
“He is now in a stable condition and was discharged from hospital last Sunday,” he added.
Zainol, who has completed his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that he will self-isolate at home until May 30 on the instructions of the Health Ministry as a precautionary measure. – MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA / MALAY MAIL
.