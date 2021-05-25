‘INFECTIONS SHOULD HAVE PEAKED .. IF NEW CASES DON’T COME DOWN THIS WEEK… THEN IT MEANS COVID-19 HAS BEATEN MUHYIDDIN AGAIN… AND MCO 3.0 ALREADY A FAILURE’ – AS THE RAYA FACTOR KICKS IN HARD

PETALING JAYA: With Malaysia hitting 7,289 Covid-19 cases today, a medical expert has warned that Putrajaya has lost its battle against the virus.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the record high number of new daily cases shows MCO 3.0 has failed.

“Whatever measures and SOPs the government has taken (have) failed. There is lack of direction from the prime minister,” he told FMT.

The Gopeng MP asked the public to take on the responsibility to stay at home for the next two weeks to bring down the daily infection numbers.

“The only thing that can bring down the curve is having people stay at home for the next two weeks.

“Otherwise, the numbers will keep going higher,” he added.

Last week, Lee said the numbers should have peaked and the infections should be coming down this week after the implementation of MCO 3.0 on May 12.

If it keeps surging, he said the country may have lost the battle against Covid-19 as it shows the virus has gone deeper into the community.

Lee urged the government to implement a total lockdown if infections continue to rise in the next two weeks to reverse the trend.

The PKR MP also expressed disappointment over the lack of leadership shown by Putrajaya.

“What is our direction? If vaccination works and if we have run out of doses, the prime minister should personally be making calls to the drug companies for more doses.

“If the direction is through movement control, then the prime minister needs to have a clear direction on this,” he said.

However, he said the government seems more keen in micro-managing businesses. For instance, he said some businesses are allowed to operate till 8pm and some till 10pm.

“They are also keen on how many hours people should be in shopping malls,” he said, adding that the government should issuing confusing SOPs and clearly state the direction it is taking to stop the infections.

