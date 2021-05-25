‘APA INI’, KHAIRY? YOU ASK OUR GOLDEN CITIZENS TO COME OUT & GET JABBED – AND ALL THEY GET IS CONFUSION, MADNESS & BEDLAM AT STADIUM TITWANGSA & BANDAR SRI MENJALARA – DOES NOT ANYONE IN THE PN CABINET & GOVT KNOW HOW TO ORGANIZE CROWDS? WHY SO INEFFICIENT & APATHETIC – MIGHT AS WELL KHAIRY RETIRE ON HIS MILLIONS & STAY HOME & SLEEP!

People wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Bandar Sri Menjalara community hall in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR ― The chaos and confusion at the Bandar Sri Menjalara Community Hall vaccination centre over the last two days is likely caused by a lack of communication, signages and waiting space.

At 11.20am today, there was overcrowding at the main entrance as those ― mostly elderly ― who had arrived for their vaccination appointments weren’t allowed in.

After 15 minutes of chaos, the police and Rela members stepped in to separate the groups into appointment times and ensured a line was formed around the centre.

Speaking to several people present, Malay Mail found many of them had arrived almost an hour before their appointments.

Upon arrival they were told to wait as only 10 people were allowed in at any one time.

This, however, created a large crowd outside who had to wait in the hot sun as the process seemed to be moving slowly.

“It’s so confusing. We came early so we don’t miss our slot, we were worried in case traffic jam and also were not sure how this process would be so we wanted to be safe.

“But when we reached here, there were no directions. When they (authorities) see suddenly so many people outside then only they came out.

“Even then they’re shouting,” said 72-year-old retired teacher Diana.

Senior citizens wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Bandar Sri Menjalara community hall in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

For 77-year-old Liew, he had brought his 96-year-old mother-in-law for her second shot and said there isn’t a proper system in place. “The issue here is when people arrive and see closed gates and the authorities say wait first, then naturally you will wait outside the gate.

“Old people… some can’t read properly and if you don’t help direct them, then susah (difficult). Where are the signs?

“Then outside there is no place to sit and little shade so those who came early have to stand in the sun,” he said.

Several others who spoke to Malay Mail said they registered as spouses but their husbands/wives others were sent to other centres. “I live in Old Klang Road but they sent me here. My husband they sent to Titiwangsa stadium,” said 75-year-old Selvi Suguna who came with her daughter.

“My husband is still waiting for his slot. I don’t understand this system. We did everything right but still like this.”

Selvi’s friend Constance jokingly said, “WTC (World Trade Centre) got air-cond, here none,” as she fanned herself.

Once the crowd adhered to the SOP, things started to settle down and the crowd started to move as the 12.30pm and 1pm appointments arrived.

A senior citizen arrives at the Bandar Sri Menjalara community hall to receive his Covid-19 jab in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

A Rela volunteer told Malay Mail at times it’s difficult to get the elderly to understand what is happening.

When asked if they were short staffed, he said no. “We have to repeat ourselves but that’s okay… they are old and we understand the shortcomings.

“But some people don’t listen. We tell them to queue, don’t worry, no one will steal your spot but they don’t care. Most of the time, it’s the children or relative who is accompanying them who behaves badly.

“Tell them stand in the queue and they just stand at the same place. Confirm I will raise my voice at them. Be considerate lah,” he said.

“Many people here, so don’t need to be selfish. We will handle things right as long as everyone follows SOPs.”

Based on our observation today, the authorities could have been better prepared in handling the crowd.

“Anticipating the big crowd and being ready for it should be in their minds… not react when things get bad,” said 78-year-old retired engineer Ruben Anbalagan.

“People are old, sick, worried they’ll catch Covid when they come here so perhaps more shade or provide a waiting area outside the centre would do wonders.

“I have to get my second Sinovac shot on June 26 so I hope by then things are better organised. People are travelling from far to get here, it would be nice to have a pleasant time and not suffer,” he added.

