STOP PROVOKING ME TO RESIGN – UMNO’S TAJUDDIN, WHO’S ALSO PRASARANA CHIEF, ON HORROR LRT COLLISSION – EVEN AS INDUSTRY EXPERTS SUSPECT ‘A SERIES OF WRONGDOINGS & NOT JUST ONE GUY PRESSING A WRONG BUTTON’ – ‘A SYSTEMIC ISSUE OR ORGANISATIONAL FAILURE OR BOTH’ LIKELY TO HAVE CAUSED SUCH AN ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ HEAD-ON ACCIDENT

Stop provoking me, says Tajuddin after calls for him to resign

PRASARANA Malaysia Bhd chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today hit out at his critics for “provoking” him to resign following the head-on collision of two LRT trains last night.

His critics had panned him for his absence from the scene of the crash in Kuala Lumpur that left 213 injured, six in critical condition.

Tajuddin said he was in Subang, Selangor on company duty and only found out about the crash late.

“When I found out (about the accident), I made up my mind to come first thing in the morning. That’s how serious I am.

“Don’t try to provoke (me to resign). It’s not good. I don’t like all this. What’s the point,” he told reporters at the KLCC LRT station today.

Earlier today, the Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) urged Tajuddin to resign over the incident.

4PAM chairman Ajit Johl said in a statement the chairman, a senior Umno politician, must step down with immediate effect.

Ajit said the accident was an extremely serious issue as 4PAM has been consistently voicing passenger safety and security for the past seven years.

Tajuddin said that despite his absence Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Prasarana CEO Norlia Noah were there.

“The most important thing is that we are taking care of the passengers,” he said.

“We are not neglecting our responsibilities.”

As for the condition of the LRT train driver, Tajuddin said he suffered minor injuries and is being treated and that investigators will be questioning him soon.

Two LRT trains collided on the underground stretch of the line between the KLCC and Kg Baru stations, resulting in minor injuries to 166 passengers and 47 with serious injuries.

Those who were slightly injured were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and several hospitals nearby.

The accident happened at 8.45pm in the tunnel between the Kg Baru and KLCC stations. One of the trains, being test-driven, only carried a driver.

Earlier today, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said six passengers involved in head-on collision are in critical condition, while three victims have been intubated.

Fifteen others are in a semi-critical state and 43 more suffered light injuries, Annuar said. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Ex-MOT officer: LRT accident not caused by just one guy pressing a wrong button

How could two light rail transit trains coming from opposite directions be travelling on the same track?

This was among several questions which a former Transport Ministry officer said that many industry players are asking now but are too afraid to speak out because of how close-knit nature of the rail industry.

Chung Yi Fan, a former special functions officer to then transport minister Anthony Loke, said many in the industry are suspecting systemic or organisational failure as the root cause.

“Everyone knows each other. They don’t want to be harsh critics or they might ruffle feathers and lose some potential jobs in the future,” said Chung on his Facebook page.

“So let me be the not-so-nice guy here to put out a few questions that almost everyone in the industry has in our minds.”

Among others, Chung asked why a four-car train set was driven in manual mode and undergoing testing at 8pm last night.

He also wanted to know if the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system had malfunctioned or whether it was manually disabled.

But most importantly, Chung said the public should be told what happened to the signalling and interlocking systems which would have never allowed trains coming from opposite directions to be on the same track.

“There are many many more questions. Incidents of such magnitude can only happen because of multiple errors and oversight. A series of wrongdoings, not just one guy pressing a wrong button,” said Chung.

“Investigations must not rule out the possibility of an underlying systemic issue or organisational failure or both.”

Details of the LRT accident last night are scant although has been established that it involved two train sets along the busy Kelana Jaya line.

According to Dang Wangi district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, preliminary investigations suggested that one train set was undergoing testing and was driven manually on the wrong track while the other which carried 232 passengers was driven autonomously.

The accident has resulted in 47 hospitalisations.

The Kelana Jaya LRT line began operations in 1998. It’s trains by Canadian firm Bombardier are fully automated while the signalling system is by French firm Thales.

This is believed to be the first head-on collision involving two LRT train sets in the country. MKINI

