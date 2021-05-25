‘MISCOMMUNICATION’ LED TO HORROR HEAD-ON TRAIN CRASH – BUT WHY WERE 2 TRAINS ALLOWED ON THE SAME TRACK? THE SLOPPINESS STARTS TO CATCH UP – MALAYSIA’S WORST CRASH IN HISTORY COMING ON TOP OF RECORD DEATHS FROM A FURIOUSLY SURGING COVID-19 PANDEMIC SHOWS HOW DEEP THE ROT HAS EATEN INTO THE SYSTEM

Police say ‘miscommunication’ led to collision

PETALING JAYA: Police confirmed late this evening there was a head-on collision between two RapidKL trains between Kuala Lumpur City Centre and Kampung Baru station on the Kelana Jaya LRT line.

Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said a driverless passenger train had collided with an empty manually-driven train travelling from Kampung Baru towards KLCC at 8.45pm.

“The driver of the train could not ‘detect’ the other train because of a miscommunication at the control centre,” he said. “By right, the two trains should not be on the same track.”

Transport minister Wee Ka Siong said a task force would be set up to investigate the accident, which is believed to be the first between trains since the LRT service began.

“The results of the investigation will be announced within two weeks,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a late-night statement: “I take this accident seriously and have instructed the transport ministry and Prasarana Malaysia to conduct a full investigation to identify the cause of this accident.

“Firm action should be taken immediately.

“Priority should now be given to accident victims. I have instructed all parties to cooperate fully to ensure the victims receive comprehensive treatment as we are also in the midst of a rising wave of Covid-19 infections.”

Wee said he would only receive a preliminary report from the Land Public Transport Agency director tomorrow.

“Prasarana will provide updates on train operations tomorrow,” he said, adding that LRT authorities were clearing the rail tracks.

He said the focus now would be on the treatment of victims.

Blood, tears, and broken glass: rescuers in the aftermath