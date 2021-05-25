HORRIFIC OMEN FOR MUHYIDDIN REGIME – SHOCK LRT COLLISSION AT KLCC – PASSENGERS RECOUNT THEIR TERROR WITH MORE THAN 200 INJURED – WHILE OPERATOR ASSURES SERVICE TO RESUME ON 1 TRACK

Passengers on a Kelana Jaya line Light Rail Transit (LRT) train yesterday faced a harrowing moment when it suddenly stopped before they were flung by the impact of its collision with another train.

Passenger Afiq Luqman Mohd Baharudin, 27, said the impact of the collision saw everyone being flung and falling to the floor.

“The accident, which happened in the tunnel near KLCC, resulted in many passengers, both seated and standing, to suffer injuries,” he said when contacted.

Aliq Luqman said that before the accident, the train had stopped for 15 minutes before moving again.

“We had only moved for a few seconds when the crash happened and the impact was so strong that I suffered injuries to my head, left leg and chest,” he said.

Afiq Luqman said he and the other passengers were helped out by the security team and rushed to the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital for further treatment.

More than 200 people were injured after two LRT trains along the Kelana Jaya line collided in an underground tunnel near Kuala Lumpur City Centre last night.

Rescuers had to evacuate the injured through the narrow tunnel. At least 47 were seriously injured.

A driverless train ferrying 213 passengers collided with a faulty train that was being manually tested by a driver.

The manually tested train had failed to properly coordinate with the command centre.

A nightmare

Some victims took to social media to share their personal experiences of the crash.

Twitter user Lim Mahfudz was one of those who shared videos and photos of the incident, which he had recorded.

Describing the incident as a tragedy, he tweeted that he was all right and thanked God for saving his life, adding that the whole thing felt like a nightmare.

He said some passengers were also injured by the train’s broken glass panels while some were tossed around as the train stopped suddenly (when it hit the emergency brakes).

Meanwhile, Mazuin Bahari, 51, said her son Tengku Ahmad Raiyan Tengku Naha, 27, was on his way home in Cheras when the collision occurred.

“The moment Raiyan told me that the train he was riding on was involved in an accident, I felt uneasy, I was worried for his safety,” said Mazuin.

“When he (Raiyan) called, he said he could not move his right leg and he also felt pain in his shoulder.

“My husband and I rushed to the scene, but were informed that all the victims had been taken to the hospital,” she said, adding she only read about such incidents happening abroad and did not expect it to occur in this country.

Syafiza Abd Hashib, 45, said she received a phone call from her daughter Adzleen Syzarenna, 24, informing her that she was involved in the accident.

Syafiza said her daughter, who works at a bank in Ampang, regularly used public transport to commute from her rented house in Subang to work.

“My daughter told me that she suffered an ankle injury and could not get up.

“I immediately rushed to the scene and managed to meet her who was still in shock,” she said.

– Bernama /

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

