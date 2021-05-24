ZAHID VS MUHYIDDIN – SINCE YOU DON’T HAVE THE GUTS TO ORDER FULL LOCKDOWN, DON’T PUNISH PEOPLE IF THEY DON’T ‘SELF LOCKDOWN’: UMNO STARTS TO TALK ‘DEMOCRACY’ – ‘WHEN DECISIONS ARE MADE UNILATERALLY, THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS’ – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN & CO START THEIR PROPAGANDA MACHINE ‘THE PEOPLE MUST UNDERSTAND THE GOVT IS DOING ALL IT CAN’
Don’t fault people for going out to make a living, says Zahid
PEOPLE cannot be blamed for refusing to “self-lockdown” to curb the spread of Covid-19 as they have to earn a living, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“Are the people to blame? Are they at fault for the large number of cases? I don’t think so,” said Zahid in his Facebook post.
“I am confident that the majority of people prefer self-lockdown as they are all worried about their families’ well-being.”
He, however, questioned how this “self-lockdown” is possible when people have no choice but to go out to look for money.
“How can Pakcik Salleh stay at home when he has to drive a taxi in order to pay bills?” he said, referring to the fictional characters previously used by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to show how the government’s financial stimulus programme can help the people.
“How to self-lockdown when 60% of the people in the private sector and 20% more in the public sector have to go out to work?” asked Zahid.
He also said if the government wants the people to stay indoors, it must provide assistance.
“Help the people if Putrajaya wants 100% lockdown. In every hardship, there is a solution,” he said.
“That is why there is a parliament, a place to look for consensus. But when there is no democracy, decisions are made unilaterally. This is what is happening.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Mutual understanding between govt and rakyat needed in Covid-19 battle
“Because we would not want a mismatch where the government is spending a big amount of money while that is not what the rakyat is looking at.
“For the people, I understand the fatigue and the mental trauma they are facing. But they have to understand that on the government side, they are doing all they could.
“On the government side, I totally understand the total constraint, (such as) financial and other that they are facing, but they should also listen to the people on what kind of assistance that people are looking at,” he said during the “Mid-Day Update” programme on Bernama TV today.
Baharom said the people’s minds were currently focused more on survival and health issues, both physical and mental health, following the effects of being constrained for a prolonged period.
He suggested that the Covid-19 vaccination process be sped up to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible, to reduce fear among the people and ease some fatigue and concern for both the people and the government.
Last night, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, during a special discussion on the challenges of Covid-19, said a balance between lives and livelihoods had to be taken into account in deciding on the implementation of the MCO to ensure that the people are not badly affected by the measures taken by the government.
He said this is why the government decided not to enforce a full lockdown similar to MCO 1.0 as it would affect the people and cause more of them to lose their jobs, besides hampering efforts to rebuild lives and the economy.
Speaking on the same Bernama TV programme, crisis communication and management analyst Peter Nicol agreed that another full lockdown would severely impact the economy and social structure of Malaysia for a significant time.
He said there should be a fine line between economic crisis measures and public health crisis measures in this Covid-19 event where the balance between the two would be very fragile.
“The difference from the very beginning of the onset of this pandemic is that no government anywhere around the world knew that the event would be this length and has such a significant negative impact for national and global economies.
“…(for) Malaysia is to keep as much of their economies open and functioning. Therefore, it is a realistic judgment combining other restricted measures implemented to address the public health crisis,” he added. – Bernama
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
