ZAHID VS MUHYIDDIN – SINCE YOU DON’T HAVE THE GUTS TO ORDER FULL LOCKDOWN, DON’T PUNISH PEOPLE IF THEY DON’T ‘SELF LOCKDOWN’: UMNO STARTS TO TALK ‘DEMOCRACY’ – ‘WHEN DECISIONS ARE MADE UNILATERALLY, THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS’ – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN & CO START THEIR PROPAGANDA MACHINE ‘THE PEOPLE MUST UNDERSTAND THE GOVT IS DOING ALL IT CAN’

Don’t fault people for going out to make a living, says Zahid

PEOPLE cannot be blamed for refusing to “self-lockdown” to curb the spread of Covid-19 as they have to earn a living, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Are the people to blame? Are they at fault for the large number of cases? I don’t think so,” said Zahid in his Facebook post.

“I am confident that the majority of people prefer self-lockdown as they are all worried about their families’ well-being.”

He, however, questioned how this “self-lockdown” is possible when people have no choice but to go out to look for money.

The Bagan Datoh MP was responding to the Health Ministry’s call for the public to undergo “self-lockdown” to curb Covid-19 infections. “How can Makcik Kiah stay at home when she has to survive by selling food at the roadside?

“How can Pakcik Salleh stay at home when he has to drive a taxi in order to pay bills?” he said, referring to the fictional characters previously used by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to show how the government’s financial stimulus programme can help the people.

“How to self-lockdown when 60% of the people in the private sector and 20% more in the public sector have to go out to work?” asked Zahid.

He also said if the government wants the people to stay indoors, it must provide assistance.

“Help the people if Putrajaya wants 100% lockdown. In every hardship, there is a solution,” he said.

“That is why there is a parliament, a place to look for consensus. But when there is no democracy, decisions are made unilaterally. This is what is happening.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Mutual understanding between govt and rakyat needed in Covid-19 battle

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says the government decided not to enforce a full lockdown because the livelihoods of more people will be affected while disrupting the efforts in rebuilding the economy. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 24, 2021.

THERE should be mutual understanding between the government and the people in fighting Covid-19 as both sides have started to experience fatigue due to the prolonged movement control order (MCO), according to an expert of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance.