RAPE VICTIM IN PROBE LINKED TO AZMIN’S AIDE & ASSOCIATES ‘FEARS FOR HER SAFETY & THAT OF HER FAMILY,’ SAYS HER LAWYER – AS POLICE ANNOUNCE THEY PLAN TO WRAP UP & REFER THE INVESTIGATION PAPER TO THE DPP WITHIN THIS WEEK

KUALA LUMPUR: The statements of fewer than 10 individuals have been recorded in connection with the rape investigation allegedly involving associates of a Selangor assemblyman.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said they expect to wrap up the investigation this week.

“We are in the process of completing the investigation.

“Fewer than 10 people have been called up as witnesses.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor within this week,” he told a press conference at Dang Wangi police headquarters on Monday (May 24).

It was reported that police were investigating a report from a woman who claimed that one of the assemblyman’s two associates raped her at a hotel in Sri Hartamas in December.

Comm Azmi confirmed that the report was lodged in December.

“We have arrested a few individuals in connection with the case,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Woman submits evidence of intimidation in rape case linked to S’gor rep

According to the police report, the 33-year-old victim alleged that the assemblyman invited her to celebrate his birthday on Dec 4 along with his close associates and two other women.

After dinner, the woman claimed that all of them went for karaoke, where she drank alcoholic beverages and got drunk.

A friend of the victim also claimed that another man joined the group inside the karaoke room.

The victim then claimed she could remember clearly what happened after the karaoke session, saying that the assemblyman assisted her as she walked because she felt weak and had almost fainted.

Her last memory before losing consciousness was of the face of one of the assemblyman’s associates over hers.

According to the police report, the woman woke up at around 4.15am on Dec 5 at a hotel alone and discovered that she was naked.

It added that she felt as if someone had done something to her.

She also found a condom inside the bathroom but could not be sure which one of the assemblyman’s associates had raped her.

The woman then said she took the items found in the hotel room as evidence in her case.

She lodged a second report on May 8 alleging she had been intimidated and told to withdraw her report; she also accused the assemblyman of setting up the rape.

Lawyer Asheeq Ali had said his client was called to the Brickfields police headquarters on May 11 to have her statement recorded.

“Today’s investigation was over her complaint about being intimidated and pressured by individuals to withdraw the report she lodged on Dec 5.

“We have given the police all the evidence on the people who met her, called her and texted her with threats,” he said.

He said his client spent about 90 minutes with investigators.

“She is worried for her family’s safety as well as her own,” he said.

ANN

.