BOMBSHELL – UMNO AS MUCH TO BLAME AS MUHYIDDIN FOR COVID-19 SCREW-UP: ‘MCO’S SOPS, PUBLIC HEALTHCARE & VACCINATION POLICIES ORIGINATED FROM MINISTRIES HELMED BY UMNO’S ISMAIL SABRI, ADHAM BABA & KHAIRY JAMALUDDIN’ – INDEED THEY ARE NO LESS INCOMPETENT AS MUHYIDDIN, BERSATU & PAS MINISTERS!’

PETALING JAYA: A DAP Youth leader has hit back at Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim that Umno MPs and ministers are not involved in making any of the country’s policies, stating that Zahid was “eager to intentionally forget” that the ministers who formulated important policies are “all from Umno”.

DAP Youth deputy chairman Chiong Yoke Kong also reminded Zahid that Umno is part of the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government, adding that his comments on Facebook yesterday clearly disregarded the notion of collective responsibility in the government.

“I must remind Zahid that Umno is part of the PN government, and many leaders from his party are important ministers,” Chiong said in a statement.

“Above all, Ismail Sabri (Yaakob) is the senior minister for defence, Dr Adham Baba is the health minister and Khairy Jamaluddin is the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Therefore, it can be said that our MCO’s SOPs, public healthcare and vaccination policies originated from the ministries helmed by the above-mentioned ministers,” the Tanah Rata assemblyman added.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Zahid said that while it was true there were several Umno MPs and ministers in the government, he said that all policies, including those related to the Covid-19 pandemic, are “made entirely by the PN-led government”.

The other Umno ministers in the PN government include Hishamuddin Hussein (foreign affairs), Annuar Musa (federal territories), Noraini Ahmad (higher education), Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (energy and natural resources), Halimah Sadique (national unity) and Reezal Merican Naina Merican (youth and sports).

Umno’s annual general assembly in March saw the party resolve to cut ties with Bersatu, the party led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. In response, Muhyiddin held a meeting with all Umno ministers, after which he said that they would remain in the government.

Muhyiddin said he advised the Umno ministers to maintain their posts in the Cabinet in the interest of the people and country, adding that the government was focused on fighting Covid-19, rolling out the vaccines and restoring the economy.

“Several ministers from Umno hold important portfolios related to this,” he said.

