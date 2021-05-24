NEW CASES FIRMLY ENTRENCHED IN THE 6,000 LEVEL – BUT IS MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCING ANY AID AT ALL? GUAN ENG RAPS FLIP-FLOP PM FOR OMITTING A FINANCIAL AID PACKAGE WHEN IMPOSING MCO 3.0

Covid-19 (May 24): 6,509 new cases, 171 in tiny Labuan

The Health Ministry today reported 6,509 new Covid-19 cases today where Labuan reported record numbers.

Labuan (171) reported numbers in the triple digits for the first time ever. Over the 14 days prior, the region only reported 16 new cases on average daily.

Guan Eng: Is Muhyiddin announcing any help at all for MCO 3.0?

DAP today continued to pressure Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to announce another round of stimulus in view of the estimated economic losses of RM400 million due to the third round of movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the expected losses for the economy during the MCO period worked out to roughly RM57 billion until the MCO expires on June 7.

“If Muhyiddin is placing greater priority on economic livelihood, then he should practice what he preached by offering financial aid to the rakyat to counter the losses incurred under MCO 3.0.

However, Lim said Muhyiddin’s government can opt for DAP’s proposed RM45 billion stimulus package, which will include welfare payments, hiring incentives, e-learning tools, handouts and bank loan repayment moratorium.

“There should be no more repeat of the rakyat not enjoying the full benefit of RM340 billion from six economic stimulus packages given out since last year,” he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who is an opponent of the stringent stay-at-home orders seen in March and April last year, had estimated that Malaysia would stand to lose RM400 million a day based on current MCO rules.

Most businesses are allowed to stay open, while forms of in-person schooling and activities which encourage gatherings are banned.

Bank Negara had also stated that it was not in favour of a blanket loan moratorium as seen last year.

However, Lim had argued that banks could well afford it because they made RM22 billion in profits last year, despite most businesses having suffered the brunt of the pandemic. MKINI

