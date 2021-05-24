HELLO, ISMAIL SABRI! GENTING CASINO STILL OPEN – DESPITE ‘TURTLE EGGS’ SENIOR MINISTER’S CLAIM HE HAS ORDERED IT TO SHUT FOR THE MCO

Genting casino still open, staff worry over health being gambled

Genting Highlands casino is still open to punters despite Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob claiming to have ordered it shut on Friday, as employees express concern over their health and safety.

According to a casino staff member, punters are still being served and there have been no further instructions from the management.

“The minister has issued an order (to close) since Friday, but why are we still operating?” said the source who requested anonymity for risk of censure by the employer.

The worker said that the number of visitors at the Genting Resort was down 80 percent since the start of the nationwide movement control order (MCO) on May 12.

The part of the casino where the staff member works served around 20 people yesterday and 10 this morning.

“I did talk to some customers (yesterday). They said they could stop by here using letters issued by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

“But those who came this morning, I believe, are our hotel’s long-term guests,” the employee added.

According to the staff member, it was difficult to enforce physical distancing at the gambling table.

“Although staff members comply with the rules, close contacts between the customers are unavoidable during the games.

“My colleagues and I are quite worried about the infection risk but nothing has been done so far by the management. We feel scared,” the employee added.

The source was unable to provide any photos of the gambling floor because they were constantly monitored by CCTV.

Malaysiakini has repeatedly contacted the Genting group and the Finance Ministry for comments to no avail. The Finance Ministry is the regulator for all gambling outlets.

In a text message reply to Malaysiakini, Ismail said that the National Security Council (NSC) decided during a special meeting last Friday that the casino had to close.

However, he referred Malaysiakini to the Finance Ministry on other queries.

Ismail said he had informed the police to look into the matter after being informed by the news portal that the casino was still operating.

Previously, the government had allowed tourists to visit Genting Highlands as part of a “travel bubble” to boost tourism. This had resulted in Covid-19 clusters.

MKINI

.