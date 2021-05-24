CAN THE PEOPLE SCOLD THE POLICE ‘STUPID’ WHEN THEY ARE STUPID? INDEED, POLICE – ESPECIALLY ITS NEWLY-MINTED CHIEF – SHOULD LEARN FROM MUHYIDDIN! IF THE PM HIMSELF CAN TELL A VERY ANGRY PUBLIC THEY CAN CALL HIM ‘STUPID’ IN HANDLING COVID-19 – SINCE WHEN HAVE THE POLICE BECOME A LAW UNTO THEMSELVES THAT CANNOT BE QUESTIONED?

Muhyiddin said in a special telecast last night that people can scold the Prime Minister “stupid” in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, that it’s okay and he would say it on television.

But can the people scold the police “stupid” when they were “stupid”?

This does not seem to be case in the “Nilai3 is in Selangor” episode, as a joke that Nilai 3 in Negri Sembilan is in Selangor had resulted in a police investigation.

Hasn’t the police got more serious things to do, like investigating the cause of the deaths of A. Ganapathy and S. Sivabalan?

The joke was spawned after celebrity Neelofa Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail were not charged despite an interstate trip to a carpet shop in Nilai 3 while a travel ban was in place due to Covid-19.

However, they were charged with failing to register their visit at the premises and for not wearing a mask.

The police, in a statement, said they were investigating the owner of a Facebook account called “N9 Radar” for making the joke under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as the joke could cause public alarm (kegentaran awam).

Section 505(b) provides up to two years imprisonment or a fine or both for anyone who makes a statement that can cause fear or alarm to the public. Section 233 concerns the misuse of network facilities and provides a punishment of up to a year in prison or a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

Is the public order and security in Malaysia so fragile and brittle that it could be upset by a harmless joke like “Nilai3 is in Selangor”?

The new IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani should send a message to the police force that the police should learn from the Prime Minister and to focus single-mindedly on crime and breaches of law and order and not to be so stiff and stuffy like the “Nilai3 in Selangor” episode.

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 24th May 2021)

