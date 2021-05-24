NOW UMNO TAKES INCOMPETENT EDUCATION MINISTER RADZI TO TASK – ‘SEE ONLINE LEARNING IN RURAL AREAS FOR YOURSELF!’ – INDEED BERSATU MINISTER NEEDS TO WORK HARDER & HEED PAKATAN’S ADVICE TO LET RURAL SCHOOLS IN COVID-19 ‘SAFE ZONES’ CARRY ON WITH PHYSICAL CLASSES – BUT KEEP SCHOOLS IN DENSELY-POPULATED TOWNS & CITIES CLOSED & ONLINE – OR IS THAT TOO MUCH WORK FOR RADZI?

See online learning in rural areas for yourself, minister told

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has urged education minister Radzi Jidin to visit rural schools and see for himself whether online learning is effective.

Puad noted these schools face numerous challenges such as the lack of internet connectivity, telephone coverage, electricity supply, clean water and transportation.

He also said the physical condition of rural schools, including dormitories, teachers’ housing, libraries and computer labs, was poor.

“Does online learning take into account all these issues?” he asked in a statement today.

“If teachers and experts also criticise online learning, it will certainly be difficult to implement this in the interior due to logistical constraints.

“That is why it is appropriate for the education minister to visit rural schools and see this (situation) for himself.”

After spending most of last year on online lessons, students across the country returned to online learning after the Hari Raya break , which ran from May 11 to 15 for schools in Group A and May 11 to 16 for schools in Group B.

Group A comprises schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while Group B comprises schools in other states and the federal territories.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

,