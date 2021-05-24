COVID-RAVAGED MALAYSIA ON TRACK TO HIT 9,000 CASES DAILY BY JUNE 6 – AS INFECTIVITY RATE SHOOTS TO`1.21 FROM 1.18

MALAYSIA’S Covid-19 infectivity rate has gone up to 1.21 as of yesterday, director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He posted a chart on the R-naught (R0) on Twitter, which showed the increase from 1.18 on Saturday. The rate has been increasing since May 16 when it was 1.05, and when 3,780 new infections were reported.

The country reported 6,976 new Covid-19 cases yesterday at the R0 of 1.21, the highest rate so far. The new cases were also the highest daily count yet since the start of the pandemic in Malaysia.

If the R0 is not reduced, Malaysia can expect to record up to 9,000 infections daily by June 6, according to another chart posted by Noor Hisham.