MALAYSIA’S POLICE FORCE NOW SO HIGH & MIGHTY THEY CANNOT BE CRITICIZED? FROM ACCUSATIONS OF CUSTODIAL TORTURES TO NEELOFA! NETIZEN WHO JIBED AT HOW CELEBRITY APPARENTLY NOT CHARGED FOR BREACHING INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN NOW UNDER PROBE – MAKING A JOKE OF CLUELESS PM MUHYIDDIN’S CLAIM OF ‘NO DOUBLE STANDARDS – THOSE WHO GOT AWAY DUE TO LACK OF ENFORCERS‘

The joke was spawned after celebrity Neelofa Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor (above) and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail were not charged despite an interstate trip to a carpet shop in Nilai 3 while a travel ban was in place due to Covid-19.

However, they were charged with failing to register their visit at the premises and for not wearing a mask.

The police, in a statement, said they were investigating the owner of a Facebook account called “N9 Radar” for making the joke.

Nilai District police chief Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the joke could cause public alarm (kegentaran awam).

He added that the owner is being investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 505(b) provides up to two years imprisonment or a fine or both for anyone who makes a statement that can cause fear or alarm to the public.

Section 233 concerns the misuse of network facilities and provides a punishment of up to a year in prison or a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

The Facebook user had shared a news article of Neelofa not being charged for interstate travel and commented: “I only just found out Nilai 3 is in Selangor”.

“The Royal Malaysian police stress that Nilai 3 is within the jurisdiction of the Nilai district police headquarters and not in Selangor.

“The statement by the N9 Radar Facebook account owner could cause public alarm and confusion,” Fazley said in a statement on Facebook.

He advised the public not to share fake news on social media.

The police statement had received over 1,000 reactions, with more than 800 of them using the “Haha” emoticon.

Some netizens have also criticised police for the investigation.

“We appeal to the Royal Malaysia Police to consider the impact of this statement on the Royal Malaysia Police’s image.

“While we want to help the police, the police need to be wiser. Try engaging a public relations consultant,” said a Netizen, Hazeri Samsuri.

“We are alarmed because an artist travelled interstate but did not face any action. It was just a joke but the owner is getting called up,” another, Zafran Haikal, said.

Another Facebook user Shahrin Hamzah said even Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun got the joke.

“The Negeri Sembilan menteri besar had also tweeted about Nilai. Will the menteri besar be investigated?

“The menteri besar got the joke. There are many more important things to do but sarcasm is now being looked at,” he said.

Aminuddin had taken to Twitter to jokingly ask if Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari wanted to purchase Nilai 3 from Negeri Sembilan.

