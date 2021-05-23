UNFAIR TO BLAME UMNO – REALLY ZAHID? ‘ALL DECISIONS ARE MADE ENTIRELY BY PN GOVT,’ INSISTS UMNO CHIEF – BUT HOW COME ISMAIL SABRI THE DEFENCE MINISTER IS ‘BLUR’ TO THE POINT HE DOESN’T EVEN KNOW GENTING CASINO IS OPEN WHILE EATERIES ARE SHUT; KHAIRY THE MINISTER IN CHARGE OF NIP THROWS A TANTRUM WHEN PRESSED BY OWN EX-BOSS NAJIB ON SLOW SPEED OF VACCINATION ROLLOUT; AND FOREIGN MINISTER HISHAM WHO KEEPS BOASTING ABOUT HIS CLOSE CONTACTS WITH CHINA DOES NOTHING TO HELP SPEED UP THE DELIVERY OF SINOVAC & SINOPHARM?

Unfair to link Umno with failures of PN-led government, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: It is unfair for certain parties to blame Umno or link it to the failures of the Perikatan Nasional-led government, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says.

In a Facebook post, Zahid explained that while it was true there were several Umno MPs and ministers in the government, he said the party was not involved in making any of the country’s policies.

“All decisions are made entirely by the PN-led government. This includes policies related to the Covid-19 pandemic management in the country,” he said.

Zahid said the government had full powers to manage the country, especially after the Emergency, declared on Jan 11, which gave it extensive powers.

Despite these powers, the former deputy prime minister said it had failed to curb the pandemic after four months.

“In fact, the current number of Covid-19 cases is much higher than it was before the Emergency,” he said.

However, Zahid said Umno still prioritised the well-being of the people, saying the party had voiced concerns regarding the deteriorating Covid-19 situation many times.

“Unfortunately, most of the suggestions and recommendations were not heeded.”

Ismail Sabri slammed for not knowing Genting casino is open

A National Security Council spokesman has confirmed that the casino at Genting Highlands is now closed.

PETALING JAYA: Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been criticised by an opposition leader for not knowing that the casino at Genting Highlands, Pahang, is still operating despite their closure being confirmed by the National Security Council (MKN).

Asked to comment on a news report quoting Ismail as saying that he had issued an order for their closure on May 21, an MKN spokesman told FMT that the casino is closed.

The news report also quoted Ismail as saying he did not know that the casino had been operating.

Ismail’s statement was slammed by Amanah’s vice-president Mahfuz Omar, who accused the government of not being responsible.

“The government is afraid to state the truth by admitting that gambling activities are allowed.

“He (Ismail) was not honest because during the MCO period, even the numbers forecasting companies were allowed to operate,” said Mahfuz.

On April 22, a group of 28 tourists from Alor Setar, Kedah, had reportedly travelled to Genting Highlands through the government-authorised green travel bubble concept.

However, when they returned two days later, a number of them experienced Covid-19 symptoms. On May 7, the health ministry confirmed that 16 of the 28 individuals had tested positive for the virus.

There has, however, been no confirmation that the individuals were infected at the casino.

Anwar: Why slow vaccine delivery from ‘good friend’ China?

Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim questioned the slow delivery of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in China, despite previous reports saying it would give Malaysia priority access to its vaccines.

Anwar pointed out that Malaysia had purchased 15 million doses of China-manufactured vaccines, but has only received one million thus far, which accounts for 7 percent of the government’s total order.

He said other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia have already received 59, 48 and 32 percent, respectively, of the vaccines they purchased from China, which includes the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

“Why is the situation so bad in Malaysia?

“Why doesn’t our prime minister use his position to ask our good friend China to deliver the vaccines faster? Especially when you see, the China Foreign Minister Wang Yi had given priority to Malaysia in his visit here (in October last year).

“What are the ministers doing?… This means we are not paying attention to the point that our vaccine delivery (from China) is only 7 percent compared to other countries,” Anwar said in a Facebook live stream last night.

The Port Dickson MP said it was reported previously that Malaysia and China had signed an agreement in November last year, where Malaysia would be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccines developed by China.

So far, the government has three Covid-19 vaccines in its portfolio – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and China’s Sinovac.

Anwar also questioned why the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has yet to approve the use of Sinopharm.

He said it was previously reported that 10,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses should arrive in Malaysia this month but the use of that vaccine has yet to be approved.

Some 42 countries have approved the use of Sinopharm including Argentina, Brunei, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates, he added.

“We are taking such a long time (to approve the use of the Sinopharm vaccine). I see this as the failure of this government until the rakyat are negatively affected… and (this government is) so arrogant, too arrogant,” Anwar said.

The PKR president added that the government can impose as many lockdowns and movement control orders as it likes, but it will never successfully and sustainably flatten the curve until those efforts come hand in hand with a robust vaccination programme and data transparency. MKINI

