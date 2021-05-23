BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S ‘TAK BOLEH PAKAI’ PN GOVT – WHAT THE PEOPLE REALLY NEED ARE VACCINES & FINANCIAL AID – DISAPPOINTED GUAN ENG TELLS MUHYIDDIN TO SHOW LEADERSHIP – EVEN AS MALAYSIANS GET YET ANOTHER ‘NONSENSICAL’ SOP WITH 2-HOUR LIMIT SET FOR SHOPPERS – AS IF COVID-19 ONLY ATTACKS THOSE WHO SPEND MORE THAN 2 HOURS SHOPPING

PM should show leadership, deliver vaccines and financial aid

DAP is disappointed with the latest tightened movement control order (MCO) for failing to address the three principal issues of early delivery of vaccines, an economic stimulus package to revive the economy, and financial aid to save jobs and businesses, as well as effective enforcement of the MCO restrictions.

The people are fed up with the loss of direction and lack of leadership following Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that the tightened MCO will be implemented in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan beginning May 25 until June 7.

Unless the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can assure the public there are no double-standards in enforcing MCO restrictions between VIPs and the ordinary rakyat, no policy flip-flops or Covid-19 SOP U-turns, no more delays and divided authority as to who is in charge, and that competent professionals will make decisions, the latest tightened MCO will be a repetition of the previous serial tightening and relaxation of MCOs. Even an emergency proclamation and the suspension of Parliament did not reduce but increased the number of Covid-19 cases.

In a Berita Harian report on Feb 26, 2021, Health Ministry Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah projected daily Covid-19 cases to be reduced to two digits. Instead, Malaysia’s daily infections exceeded 6,000 cases for four straight days to a total of 505,115, making Malaysia the worst nation in Asia Pacific in per capita terms and the highest daily infections in Asean, exceeding even Indonesia.

What the people really need are vaccines and financial aid. There must be a reset in government administration and service delivery to ensure the early arrival of vaccines and financial aid that reaches the rakyat.

RM627 billion has been spent since last year to fight Covid-19 and lift the economy out of recession, which has been totally ineffective and a complete failure. Malaysians are asking why they cannot feel the benefit of RM627 billion or nearly RM21,000 for each of the 30 million citizens.

Worse is that delivery of one of the main portions of the vaccines has been delayed from June to July. This reset is an opportunity for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to show some leadership, take responsibility for mismanaging the public health crisis, provide direction for the country, and stop passing the buck to his ministers.

LIM GUAN ENG is DAP secretary-general, Bagan MP, and a former finance minister.  / MKINI

2-hour limit for shoppers under MCO 3.0, says minister

Staff strength at retail, wholesale, distribution premises and shopping malls will also be reduced to reduce congestion.

PETALING JAYA: Customers will only be allowed to spend up to two hours at all retail premises, including shopping malls, says the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry.

In a statement listing the latest SOPs for the retail and distribution sector, its minister Alexander Nanta Linggi also said the number of customers would be limited to one person per four square metres.

The number of employees at all retail, wholesale, distribution premises and shopping malls, including the management, operations and support, will also be capped at 60%, he said.

He added that all retail premises can operate from 8am to 8pm, except for pharmacies and stores selling necessities, which are allowed to open until 10pm.

Spas, wellness centres and nail salons must remain closed.

The rules will come into effect from May 25.

The list of SOPs and frequently asked questions can be found at the ministry’s website, www.kpdnhep.gov.my, on the same day.

Those with further inquiries may contact the ministry’s secretariat at 03-88825881/5905 or e-mail [email protected].

Linggi also reiterated that any retail premises listed under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement system will be instructed to close for three days if they are identified as a high-risk area by the health ministry.

He said his ministry would mobilise 2,262 enforcement officers nationwide to ensure SOP compliance at all retail premises, adding that he hoped all industry players would give their full cooperation. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

