NEARLY 7,000 NEW CASES AGAIN & ANOTHER BRAND NEW RECORD – YET MUHYIDDIN & CO SLUMBER & BUNGLE ON WITH NO LONG-TERM PLAN IN SIGHT
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 6,976 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (May 23), bringing the cumulative total to 512,091.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 2,235, followed by Sarawak (663) and Kelantan (626). ANN
Some Malaysians decide on self-lockdown ahead of tighter SOP from Tuesday
PETALING JAYA: While Malaysians have mixed reactions to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the tightened movement control order, which sees, among others, 80% of civil servants and 40% of private sector staff working from home, others have decided on a self-lockdown.
Muhammad Nazrin said he hoped that everyone would continue to play their part in complying with the SOP.
“We have proven that we can help to lower the number of cases. We have done it once, so it is not impossible that we can do it again.”
There were also Internet users who decided to heed the call of Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, who has urged for Malaysians to impose a self-lockdown.
Twitter users generally expressed support for Dr Noor Hisham’s advice, but some said responsibility might be lacking.
“Agreed. Unfortunately not all are responsible and have self-awareness. Some even don’t bother taking any precautions, ” Twitter user @parsec1000 wrote.
Facebook user Maria Irene Rozells Abdullah, meanwhile, said, “We will do our best Sir to give our frontliners the full support and fight Covid together.”
Meanwhile, Nik Huang expressed concerns that panic buying by Malaysians in anticipation of a full lockdown may result in new clusters.
Mariam Neoh said, “No evidence shown on what time the virus is active. It’s better to confine yourself at home if you don’t have anything urgent to do outside.”
Emelyn Moriarty Lee, however, pointed out that there were frontliners who worked night shifts and may not have families or time to prepare their own food when restaurants start to close at 8pm come Tuesday (May 25).
Some Malaysians have called out the government for missing the mark as the newly tightened SOPs are simply “not tight” enough.
On Facebook, user BraDer DaaYa questioned why the nation could not go on a full lockdown and also asked whether there were any incentive announcements from the government.
“Tightening the SOP does not justify the increase of daily cases. What is the long term plan?” he wrote.
Sunitha Nair Ruthran chimed in with, “After much deliberation and brainstorming with the eminent members in the community and large pool of leaders in Malaysia – is this the best solution to resolve a crisis amidst a global pandemic?”
AL Lee also questioned how the chain of infections could be broken with the new SOP but offered some suggestions for the government.
“If your concern is the B40 and penjaja (traders) who survive on daily income, please give them food aid for the lockdown period. Many NGOs are on standby to help with the food distribution.
“If money is the issue, do a national donation campaign, I believe a lot of rakyat would be willing to donate, ” she wrote.
Some also took a more humourous approach after reading the new SOP with Kave Varman writing in jest, “I don’t understand why people are complaining. The virus will only be active from 8.01pm onwards.” ANN
Nonsensical SOPs tiring, a year on
THERE is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action – Jawaharlal Nehru.
He’s right of course, and Malaysians are tired of seeing it happen over the course of the past year in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More people have died since the emergency was declared on January 11 than in the first wave last year.
More people have been infected. More people in intensive care. More people intubated and on ventilators. More people dead on arrival at hospitals.
That is the human cost of the pandemic that has risen after the emergency and a series of tightened and loosened lockdowns were enforced this year.
Of course, Malaysia is not losing RM2.4 billion a day now like it did during the first lockdown in March 2020. That’s not because the current lockdown is less strict but there are now fewer people in business to lose money.
The only bright spot is that the vaccination campaign is crawling up to some sort of speed by June as more vaccine supplies arrive and people get called up to receive their first dose.
What Malaysians need are clarity and science in the government’s plans and standard operating procedures (SOPs). There is little use in announcing meetings and publishing stricter SOPs only to be let down by the shallowness of the entire plan.
Yes, we need fewer people at the workplaces. Yes, we need less human and traffic movement. We need less crowds and more caution. We need to do all this to bring down the numbers.
But that’s the people so that the health department can build up their capacity to deal with the deluge of infected people and those dying and in need of ICUs and more such as morgues and even burial plots.
But what are the government’s plans to bring down the numbers and get the virus out of our daily lives?
Is there a comprehensive fInd, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) plan that the World Health Organisation proposed at the beginning of the pandemic? Only Selangor seems to be doing it now.
Asking the people to stay home is one thing but the government must do more than just restricting business hours, public transport capacity and frequencies or having more roadblocks to check on traffic movements.
Go where the clusters are and test more often. Allow businesses to open and strictly regulate capacity and distancing rules by making use of the hotspot identification and dynamic engagement tool and MySejahtera app.
Use science and data to beat the pandemic and keep the economy going.
The virus is activie 24/7, not just on the night shift. It is prevalent in workplaces, religious places and educational institutions, not in restaurants reduced to offering only delivery or takeaway services.
Government meetings and deliberations on the pandemic and lockdown must come up with something concrete with commonsense included, not the kind of nonsense that makes the government a bigger laughing stock.
It would be comeuppance for the people if they had elected this government. But the people did not do that and do not deserve such an inept government.
At the very least, get competent people to implement the FTTIS plan and better SOPs. Because right now, this stupidity is even more horrifying than the Covid-19 statistics in Malaysia. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
