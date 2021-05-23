NEARLY 7,000 NEW CASES AGAIN & ANOTHER BRAND NEW RECORD – YET MUHYIDDIN & CO SLUMBER & BUNGLE ON WITH NO LONG-TERM PLAN IN SIGHT

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 6,976 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (May 23), bringing the cumulative total to 512,091.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 2,235, followed by Sarawak (663) and Kelantan (626). ANN

Some Malaysians decide on self-lockdown ahead of tighter SOP from Tuesday

PETALING JAYA: While Malaysians have mixed reactions to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the tightened movement control order, which sees, among others, 80% of civil servants and 40% of private sector staff working from home, others have decided on a self-lockdown.

Muhammad Nazrin said he hoped that everyone would continue to play their part in complying with the SOP.

“We have proven that we can help to lower the number of cases. We have done it once, so it is not impossible that we can do it again.”

There were also Internet users who decided to heed the call of Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, who has urged for Malaysians to impose a self-lockdown.

Twitter users generally expressed support for Dr Noor Hisham’s advice, but some said responsibility might be lacking.

“Agreed. Unfortunately not all are responsible and have self-awareness. Some even don’t bother taking any precautions, ” Twitter user @parsec1000 wrote.

Facebook user Maria Irene Rozells Abdullah, meanwhile, said, “We will do our best Sir to give our frontliners the full support and fight Covid together.”

Meanwhile, Nik Huang expressed concerns that panic buying by Malaysians in anticipation of a full lockdown may result in new clusters.

Mariam Neoh said, “No evidence shown on what time the virus is active. It’s better to confine yourself at home if you don’t have anything urgent to do outside.”

Emelyn Moriarty Lee, however, pointed out that there were frontliners who worked night shifts and may not have families or time to prepare their own food when restaurants start to close at 8pm come Tuesday (May 25).

Some Malaysians have called out the government for missing the mark as the newly tightened SOPs are simply “not tight” enough.

On Facebook, user BraDer DaaYa questioned why the nation could not go on a full lockdown and also asked whether there were any incentive announcements from the government.

“Tightening the SOP does not justify the increase of daily cases. What is the long term plan?” he wrote.

Sunitha Nair Ruthran chimed in with, “After much deliberation and brainstorming with the eminent members in the community and large pool of leaders in Malaysia – is this the best solution to resolve a crisis amidst a global pandemic?”

AL Lee also questioned how the chain of infections could be broken with the new SOP but offered some suggestions for the government.

“If your concern is the B40 and penjaja (traders) who survive on daily income, please give them food aid for the lockdown period. Many NGOs are on standby to help with the food distribution.

“If money is the issue, do a national donation campaign, I believe a lot of rakyat would be willing to donate, ” she wrote.

Some also took a more humourous approach after reading the new SOP with Kave Varman writing in jest, “I don’t understand why people are complaining. The virus will only be active from 8.01pm onwards.” ANN

