COME, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – LET’S UNITE & SHOW WHAT MALAYSIANS ARE MADE OF – LET’S ALL SELF-LOCKDOWN! MUHIDDYIN REGIME IS TOTALLY USELESS – BUT UNTIL WE CAN KICK THEM OUT, LET’S KEEP OURSELVES, OUR FAMILIES & OUR COUNTRY SAFE OURSELVES!

Tighter MCO 3.0: Malaysians have their say on social media
PETALING JAYA: With news of tighter enforcement of MCO 3.0 on the cards, Malaysians have taken to social media to express their peace of mind and offer suggestions, while some also took the government to task for not making the announcement sooner.
@norlizarofli noted that our frontliners are working to the point of exhaustion and the authority should decide soon.
Facebook user EL JiaJia opined that it was more important now for everyone “to do their part”, referring to the heightening of positive cases daily.
She also called for the vaccination to all citizens to be speeded up.
On the other hand, Facebook user Navin Kaur said talks of a tighter SOP have been around since MCO 2.0 and he was “curious to know” how tight it is going to be this time around.
Weighing in, Rubavathi Govindha Raj has questioned the buzz for a full lockdown amid the people still suffering from the various setbacks from MCO 1.0.
“Why not each and everyone take their own self-precaution?
“Please think there are many still suffering from the first lockdown… can’t get a job (sic). Another lockdown will be a disaster for people who are in the lower-middle class, ” he said, adding that some people also ended up with depression while some have filed for divorce.
@mrfugitive012 also noted that a tighter SOP will only be useful when no double-standard is practised.
Many of them have called for a full lockdown similar to MCO 1.0, owing to the high daily Covid-19 cases, saying protecting lives should be prioritised.
“Why no lockdown? Covid-19 is getting serious in the whole country, ” said Facebook user Julie Jerssica.
Bruce CH Lee also said that the MCO is definitely needed until August.
Jessie Karamchand shared that the government “must be prepared for an exponential rise in deaths and a collapse in healthcare services if it does not impose a total lockdown in Malaysia promptly.”
Instagram user @abel.abelnabel agreed and said a complete lockdown is what the citizens wanted to curb the spread once and for all.
“I just don’t understand why we keep on repeating the same mistakes, and clearly they are more damaging to our overall well-being in the long run, ” he said.
Another user @fnwong0914 also called for a full lockdown, as “We don’t want Malaysia to become the next India.” ANN
Tighter MCO 3.0: Businesses to close by 8pm, says Ismail Sabri
PETALING JAYA: Shops during the movement control order period starting May 25 have been ordered to close at 8pm instead of the previously set time of 10pm, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The Senior Minister (Security) said restaurants and takeaway orders can operate from 8am to 8pm.
“The same operating hours will also apply to convenience stores, pet stores, laundromats as well as shopping malls, ” he said on Saturday (May 22) during a press conference to announce the tighter SOP of the movement control order (MCO 3.0).
He said petrol stations will also be open from 8am to 8pm except those on highway rest stops.
He added night markets will be allowed to open between 4pm and 8pm, while pharmacies will be allowed to open from 8am to 10pm.
Ismail Sabri also said 40% of the workforce in the private sector, involving 6.1 million employees, will be required to work from home.
He said the passenger capacity on public transports will be cut by half.
These restrictions, Ismail said, will apply around Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.
On Friday (May 21), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin agreed that more efforts needed to be taken to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.
The special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) had unanimously decided to tighten the current movement control order with more restrictions on social and economic sectors.
In recent days, the number of Covid-19 cases has surged to more than 6,000 daily, prompting calls from various parties for greater restrictions, while others argued that a total lockdown would do irreparable harm to the economy and livelihoods.
