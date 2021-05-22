COME, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – LET’S UNITE & SHOW WHAT MALAYSIANS ARE MADE OF – LET’S ALL SELF-LOCKDOWN! MUHIDDYIN REGIME IS TOTALLY USELESS – BUT UNTIL WE CAN KICK THEM OUT, LET’S KEEP OURSELVES, OUR FAMILIES & OUR COUNTRY SAFE OURSELVES!

Tighter MCO 3.0: Malaysians have their say on social media

PETALING JAYA: With news of tighter enforcement of MCO 3.0 on the cards, Malaysians have taken to social media to express their peace of mind and offer suggestions, while some also took the government to task for not making the announcement sooner.

@norlizarofli noted that our frontliners are working to the point of exhaustion and the authority should decide soon.

Facebook user EL JiaJia opined that it was more important now for everyone “to do their part”, referring to the heightening of positive cases daily.

She also called for the vaccination to all citizens to be speeded up.

Ainon A Aziz suggested that Malaysians should emulate Taiwanese and “practise self-imposed lockdown.”

On the other hand, Facebook user Navin Kaur said talks of a tighter SOP have been around since MCO 2.0 and he was “curious to know” how tight it is going to be this time around.

Weighing in, Rubavathi Govindha Raj has questioned the buzz for a full lockdown amid the people still suffering from the various setbacks from MCO 1.0.

“Why not each and everyone take their own self-precaution?

“Please think there are many still suffering from the first lockdown… can’t get a job (sic). Another lockdown will be a disaster for people who are in the lower-middle class, ” he said, adding that some people also ended up with depression while some have filed for divorce.

@mrfugitive012 also noted that a tighter SOP will only be useful when no double-standard is practised.

Many of them have called for a full lockdown similar to MCO 1.0, owing to the high daily Covid-19 cases, saying protecting lives should be prioritised.

“Why no lockdown? Covid-19 is getting serious in the whole country, ” said Facebook user Julie Jerssica.

Bruce CH Lee also said that the MCO is definitely needed until August.

Jessie Karamchand shared that the government “must be prepared for an exponential rise in deaths and a collapse in healthcare services if it does not impose a total lockdown in Malaysia promptly.”

Instagram user @abel.abelnabel agreed and said a complete lockdown is what the citizens wanted to curb the spread once and for all.

“I just don’t understand why we keep on repeating the same mistakes, and clearly they are more damaging to our overall well-being in the long run, ” he said.

Another user @fnwong0914 also called for a full lockdown, as “We don’t want Malaysia to become the next India.” ANN

Tighter MCO 3.0: Businesses to close by 8pm, says Ismail Sabri RELATED STORIES: Tighter MCO 3.0: 80% of govt staff, 40% of private sector to work from…