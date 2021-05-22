Who will answer for 64,000 infected schoolchildren, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned who will take responsibility for the 64,000 cases of Covid-19 infections among schoolchildren below 12 years old.

In a Facebook posting, he reminded the government that the education minister had urged parents in April not to be worried, and that the ministry had means of dealing with school clusters, after a total of 23,000 pupils were reported to have been infected since January.

He also reminded the government that he had called for schools to be closed immediately, before disaster struck.

“The minister has not replied until now how they will deal with it, but ordered schools to stay open,” he said.

However, the health ministry had reported today that 64,046 pupils under 12 had been found to be infected in the four days since May 18.

“It is not stated how many parents and elderly people have been infected by schoolchildren who brought the virus home,” he said.

“Who will answer for this?” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

More to work from home, shorter business hours in tighter MCO 3.0 rules

PUTRAJAYA has ordered a reduction to the number of employees at workplaces and shorter business operating hours in its bid to stem the drastic increase in Covid-19 infections, said Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Starting Tuesday (May 25), 80% of civil servants must work from home, while the same applies to 40% for the private sector, the senior minister said.

“80% of government workers will work from home, while the private sector must have 40% of its employees work from home,” said Ismail Sabri in a televised press conference with Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The National Security Council spokesman said these work-from-home restrictions will affect 750,000 government workers and 6.1 million workers in the private sector.

Public transport capacity will also be reduced, as another measure to encourage staying at home.

Public transportation loads, such as those on the LRT, will be reduced to 50% with shorter operational times.

“We will tighten the SOP and reduce movement by increasing roadblocks and limiting public transportation operations from May 25.”

Ismail Sabri said details on tighter work-from-home rules will be announced to the civil service by the Chief Secretary to the Government, and by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to the private sector.

On shorter business hours, he said this would now be from 8am to 8pm, and would apply to food businesses and supermarkets as well.

“The operating hours for most businesses will be limited to between 8am and 8pm from the previous SOP.

“Restaurants, hawkers, food kiosks, food deliveries, convenience shops and markets will also be limited to operating between 8am and 8pm each day,” said Ismail.

However, the 8am closing time does not apply to pharmacies, which are allowed to open until 10pm, he added.

He said that these new restrictions are in addition to the existing SOP that were introduced on May 12, when the whole country was placed under MCO 3.0.

Meanwhile, the government will continue using the HIDE system to identify high risk places such as malls, offices and factories.

“Once identified, we will decide on whether to close them immediately to prevent any further spread,” said Ismail Sabri.

He said the government will also step up enforcement on businesses for SOP compliance.

“Premises are advised to ensure everybody signs in on the MySejahtera app before entering their premises and limit the number of visitors into the shops.

“The enforcement agents will conduct more checks to ensure these SOP are followed,” said Ismail Sabri. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

