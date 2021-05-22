BOMBSHELL – ‘RECENTLY THERE’S AN ARTICLE THAT SAYS THE VIRUS IS AIRBORNE’ – HEALTH DG ADVISES TO WEAR 2 FACE MASKS & FACE SHIELD IN PUBLIC & HIGH-RISK PLACES – CALLS ON MALAYSIANS TO ‘SELF-LOCKDOWN FOR 2 WEEKS’ – AS NEW CASES STAY ABOVE 6,000 MARK AND IT LOOKS LIKELY TO GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER

Double up on masks in public and high-risk places, says D-G

WEARING two masks at a time is encouraged but not required, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

The Health Ministry director-general said that according to the United States’ Centres For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using two masks is 95% more effective against Covid-19 than wearing just one.

“Using double face masks is encouraged for public and high-risk places such as hospitals.

“Recently there was an article (that said) that the virus not only can spread through droplets but it’s airborne. So, it is also good to wear face shields,” he said during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

The director general was asked about a viral photo of him wearing two masks and goggles during a visit at Hospital Putrajaya on Hari Raya.

The director-general said this get-up was for a hospital setting and not a new policy for wearing masks.

Noor Hisham also said that the two-week lockdown will help the Health Ministry reduce the number of infections.

This, he said, is so that the hospitals can accommodate more patients.

“That’s why these two weeks are needed to stockpile equipment and rearrange areas to accommodate more wards and Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“Our hospitals are already in critical condition.”

Putrajaya’s tightened MCO 3.0 starts on May 25, with more restrictions on economic and social activities.

Noor Hisham reiterated that ICU across the Klang Valley have exceeded 113% capacity, while the nationwide total is 91%.

He said to accommodate the increase, hospitals have had to repurpose other wards as temporary ICU.

“This will also allow non-Covid19 patients to get the critical care they need.

“For example, at Sungai Buloh Hospital, part of the Emergency Department has been converted into a critical care centre and ICU.

He had said the 80-bed ICU at Sungai Buloh Hospital, the main Covid-19 hospital in the Klang Valley, was at 111% capacity as of yesterday, handling 89 Covid-19 patients.

Noor Hisham said other strained hospitals include Kajang Hospital, Banting Hospital, Serdang Hospital, Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital and Ampang Hospital.

He said these hospital ICU are operating at anywhere between 113% and 317% capacity. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Health DG appeals to all to ‘self-lockdown’ for two weeks

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has reiterated his call for all Malaysians to observe a two-week “self-lockdown” even without the formal government declaration initially expected to be announced today. Speaking during a joint press conference with Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Noor Hisham said the two-week period would assist the ministry in efforts to break the Covid-19 infection chain. “I am appealing to all Malaysians to help the Health Ministry by practicing a self-lockdown for two weeks. “Help us break the Covid-19 chain so our hospitals can cope with a more expected number of patients,” he said. “The two-week period is needed for the Health Ministry to boost our readiness, to stockpile equipment, rearrange our wards and others,” said Noor Hisham. On average, he said, intensive care units (ICUs) at public hospitals nationwide were now at 91 percent capacity while those in the Klang Valley were at an overcapacity at an average of 113 percent as more Covid-19 patients fall critically ill. Ismail, meanwhile, announced tightened procedures to existing movement control order regulations. Initial speculation had been that there would be a full-scale nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob The tightened regulations for Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan will be in effect from May 25 to June 7. Ismail noted that the first MCO last year had led to nearly 800,000 individuals losing their jobs comprising mostly daily wage earners. “If we close everything, maybe there will be some big companies forced to shut down and the effect will be more job losses,” he said. “So no matter what we do even with the tightened SOPs, more importantly, it will be our self-discipline and self-regulation that will ensure there are no infections among us. “Make sure to follow the SOPs […] it is not only the duty of the government but it is our collective responsibility,” he said. Asked whether the National Security Council had heeded warnings from industry players and manufacturers against a full MCO, Ismail said the government had imposed targeted lockdowns with enhanced movement control orders. The Health Ministry today reported 6,320 new cases of Covid-19 and 50 deaths. This is the fourth day in a row that new cases have exceeded the 6,000 mark. MKINI

Covid-19 tally crosses 500,000 mark, deaths at 2,199

MALAYSIA’S Covid-19 tally has breached the 500,000 mark, while another 50 deaths raised the toll to 2,199.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 6,320 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 505,115.

He said there were 4,694 recoveries, bringing the total to 449,234, with 53,682 active cases.

Of active cases, 652 are in intensive care units (ICU), and 370 require respiratory assistance. The health D-G has been saying that ICUs are now over 90% full.

Selangor again led among states in reporting the highest number of cases, with 1,647 of today’s fresh infections.

There were also 50 deaths reported today, raising the toll of fatalities to 2,199. Of today’s deaths, 48 were Malaysians.

Today’s deaths were of patients mostly above the age of 50, and with co-morbidities.

Of the 50 deaths, 10 were brought in dead (BID)

The two youngest fatalities were aged 32 and 35. Both were BID cases.

The 32-year-old was a male foreigner, brought to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital without any known co-morbidities.

The 35-year-old was a Malaysian male who was brought in dead to the Tengku Ampuan Rahmah Hospital in Klang. He also had high blood pressure.

The highest number of deaths were in Selangor (22), followed by Kuala Lumpur (9) and Johor (5).

Other states that reported deaths were Kedah (4), Perak (3), Sarawak (2), Pahang (2), and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Kelantan. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

