LAST YEAR THE VIRUS WAS STILL AN ‘AMATEUR’ – NOW IT’S AN EXPERT AT KILLING! EXPERTS SOUND THE ALARM AT RISING NUMBER OF ‘BROUGHT-IN DEAD’ COVID-19 PATIENTS – EVEN AS HOSPITAL ORDERS ANOTHER FREEZER CONTAINER TO STORE COVID CORPSES

Experts red-flag growing ‘brought in dead’ Covid-19 patients

THERE are several reasons for Covid-19 patients being “brought in dead” (BID) to hospitals, including being undiagnosed for the virus, said health experts.

They told The Malaysian Insight that re-infections, as well as overstretched health frontliners and facilities, could have also contributed to such cases.

There were 103 BID cases from March 1 until yesterday with 45 such cases in the first 18 days of this month alone.

The increasing numbers also reflect the spike in the daily Covid-19 cases and death toll.

Associate Prof Dr Tan Toh Leong, an emergency physician at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital’s emergency department, said the test results of these patients could have yielded a false negative, leaving them outside of the infected person list.

He said there was also a possibility that it was an infectious variant that could not be detected using regular RT-PCR tests on these people.

Such variants, which could be doing the rounds, require mutation specific primers, he said.

“It is the same RT-PCR test but it uses a different primer. We don’t do that in routine checks,” Tan said in explaining why unknown variants are not captured in such tests.

“Last year the virus was still an ‘amateur’ but currently it has adapted to the human body,” he said.

Tan also said viruses tend to evolve and can sometimes stay in the host’s body without being detected for a long period of time.

“They evolve into a new strain and make themselves adaptable to the body. When they replicate, they become less likely to be detected, leaving the patient without any symptoms,” he said.

“Although there are no symptoms, their deadly elements might still be functioning, and that is when sudden death happens.”

He said re-infections could be another cause of deaths, especially among young patients.

“Being reinfected for the second time will be worse than the first and the third time might spell doom,” he said, adding that the high number of sporadic cases might also mean that there are positive cases which are going undetected.

Tan said the last possibility for BID cases could be that the patients were unable to get treatment on time, due to overstretched health resources.

He added that it was important for Malaysia to prevent cross-infection, to avert the formation of new local strains which could be resistant to the current vaccines and lead to further spike in cases.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had tweeted recently that there had been 45 BID cases from May 1 to May 18 alone.

On May 18, eight BID cases were reported, with Selangor reporting five such cases that day.

Noor Hisham had previously warned that BID cases were on the rise in the Klang Valley, adding that all bodies will be swabbed for Covid-19 before a post-mortem is conducted.

Meanwhile, virologist Dr Chee Hui Yee from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Universiti Putra Malaysia said some patients may not know how to self-regulate during home quarantine, which could also be one of the reasons for BID cases.

“Those on home quarantine should check their oxygen levels regularly,” she said, encouraging those under quarantine to buy an oximeter.

“If the oxygen level is below 95%, they need to quickly call the Covid-19 Assessment Centre for advice and arrange for admission,” Dr Chee said.

She added that there was also a possibility that some people may not be aware that they are infected as they have not tested for Covid-19, which could also lead to sudden deaths.

Malaysia yesterday recorded 6,493 fresh Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 498,795. Another 50 succumbed to the virus yesterday, bringing the death toll to 2,149. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19: As deaths rise, Sungai Buloh hospital needs another freezer container

Sungai Buloh Hospital – the country’s main treatment facility for Covid-19 – has resorted to procuring a second freezer container to deal with the increasing number of deaths. According to sources privy to the Health Ministry’s plans, arrangements are also being made to convert the nearby UiTM Hospital into a full Covid-19 treatment facility. This is to prepare for more patients to come in the weeks ahead. A source said the hospital’s Forensics Department needs more space to store bodies, as the number of Covid-19 deaths continues to rise every day. This was despite one freezer container having been installed at the department just earlier this week. The container has a maximum capacity of 20 bodies. “The hospital is getting another freezer container to prepare for more death cases,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The country started seeing a sudden jump in the number of pandemic-related deaths earlier this month, with a bulk of the cases reported in Selangor. In the last nine days – between May 12 and May 21 – MOH recorded a total of 427 deaths nationwide, including 144 in Selangor. Out of that, 49 of the deaths were registered at Sungai Buloh Hospital, including patients who died while receiving treatment and those whose bodies were brought to the facility. It is learned that the hospital mortuary has a capacity of 18 bodies, making the maximum number of bodies it can keep with the existing freezer container at 38. Another full Covid-19 treatment facility Meanwhile, another source revealed that Health Ministry is cooperating with the Higher Education Ministry to convert the UiTM Hospital as a full Covid-19 treatment facility. UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh is a teaching hospital within the university’s campus that houses its Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Dentistry. It is located only about 1km from Sungai Buloh Hospital and the National Leprosy Control Centre. “UiTM Hospital will not be the main Covid-19 hospital, but rather a back-up facility to ease the congestion at Sungai Buloh Hospital. “According to the plan, this is to start next month,” said the source in Putrajaya. According to the official, who also speaks on condition of anonymity, another UiTM medical facility located in Puncak Alam would also be roped in to assist by taking in all non-Covid-19 cases from Sungai Buloh Hospital. MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

