BELIEVE IT OR NOT – GOD TOLD ME TO STORM PALACE & BECOME GOVERNOR, MAN TELLS COURT – NO WONDER MALAYSIA RISING IN MENTAL CASES

God told me to storm palace and become governor, man tells court

KOTA KINABALU: A jobless man told a court that a hidayah (guidance) from God had instructed him to break down the doors of the Istana Negeri and take over as Sabah Governor.

Rio Fazzley Rahmat, 33, was charged with trespassing into the state palace and breaking five doors, earlier this year.

However, he only pleaded guilty to committing mischief by breaking the doors at 1pm last Jan 21 but not to the charge of trespassing as he claimed he had a visitor’s pass from the palace security to enter the compound.

The magistrates’ court also heard that Rio caused damages estimated at RM18,400 during the incident.

When magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun asked him his reason for entering the state palace, Rio said he did so in order to be the governor and was given the “guidance” by God to break down the doors.

At this juncture, Rio lifted up a plastic bag filled with medicine in a bid to show the court that he was receiving treatment at a mental hospital here.

However, this was immediately rebutted by the prosecution which tendered a psychiatric report from the hospital which stated that Rio was fit to enter a plea and stand trial.

Kakayun then adjourned the case to June 21 so Rio could get the services of a counsel from the legal aid bureau. He was released on a bail of RM1,000 in two sureties on each count.

In tendering the facts of the case earlier for the mischief charge, prosecuting officer Albert Basiri told the court that an individual, later identified as Rio, rode a motorcycle and entered the palace grounds through a gate post.

He said a policeman manning the post had given Rio a pass after being convinced by the latter that he was a new staff coming to work at the Istana Negeri.

However, Rio suddenly broke the main door on arriving at the front of the palace by kicking it open. He later kicked five other doors after gaining entry into the building.

A palace worker later found Rio sitting on a sofa. He was then arrested and handed over to the police, the court heard.

Rio, who was not represented, asked for a lenient sentence, saying he has five children to look after and that his wife was also unemployed. He later informed the court that he had requested for a lawyer.

The court allowed his application and set the new date with the prosecution proposing a bail at RM3,000 on each count.

