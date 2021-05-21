CHAOS & CONFUSION IN MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET – ONE MINISTER WANTS THIS, ANOTHER MINISTER WANTS THAT – AS TO GO FOR ‘FULL MCO’ OR NOT BECOMES A HOT POTATO FOR THEIR POLITICAL SURVIVAL – WHILE COVID-19 HAPPILY SNEAKS FURTHER INTO THE COMMUNITY!

The daily movement control order (MCO) press release issued by Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for today did not mention anything about a full lockdown.

This despite many anxiously awaiting the outcome of today’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss imposing a full-scale MCO to curb the country’s raging Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides the usual statistics and announcement on locations that are placed under an enhanced MCO, Ismail Sabri’s statement did not venture much from the usual past press releases.

This except for a piece of advice by Ismail Sabri that the public help frontliners by practising self-regulation to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Malaysiakini has learned that the full MCO option was discussed at today’s NSC meeting and the outcome is to be announced by the Prime Minister’s Office later today.

“The PMO will issue a statement,” said Ismail Sabri in a text message to Malaysiakini when contacted on whether a decision had been made on the matter.

The prospect of a full-scale MCO has put residents in the Klang Valley and other states on edge.

This as the country continues to record new highs in the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases and deaths, prompting calls for Putrajaya to impose a full MCO similar to the one imposed at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

The high anticipation of a full lockdown announcement also led some irresponsible quarters to spread fake posters saying that Muhyiddin is scheduled to hold a live press conference later this evening.

However, this has been debunked by the government.

For the record, the government imposed a nationwide MCO starting May 12 which is scheduled to last until June 7.

However, the order – dubbed as “MCO 3.0” – is a much more relaxed version compared to the first MCO last year when all activities were put on hold except for essential services.

Previously, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba revealed that his ministry was proposing a full MCO, alluding to further movement restrictions and suspension of more business activities.

However, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz appeared dismissive of this.

De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters yesterday that the federal government will decide on whether to implement a “total lockdown” to stem the spread of Covid-19 at an NSC meeting to be chaired by Muhyiddin today.

MKINI

.