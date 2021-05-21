MUHYIDDIN ‘NO SHOW’? NSC DENIES AS ‘FAKE RUMORS’ PM TO MAKE LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT – AS UMNO DEMANDS ‘FULL-SCALE MCO FOR AT LEAST 21 DAYS’ – BUT ISMAIL SABRI ONLY ANNOUNCES EMCO FOR SEVERAL AREAS IN TAWAU, KLUANG & KL EFFECTIVE MAY 23 TO JUNE 5

PM special live announcement rumour is fake, says NSC

PETALING JAYA: The National Security Council (NSC) has denied rumours that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to make a special live announcement on Covid-19 or on the movement control order at 9pm Friday (May 21).

“There is no live announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the current Covid-19 situation or the MCO today, ” the council said on its Facebook page.

A viral message has been circulating on social media that Muhyiddin would be making a special announcement on Friday.

The council warned the public against spreading rumours without checking their veracity.

On Monday (May 17), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba spoke of a possible tightening of the MCO standard operating procedures following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, particularly in Selangor.

The talk of an impending announcement was fuelled after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed on Thursday (May 20) that Muhyiddin would chair an NSC meeting on Friday to discuss the current Covid-19 situation. ANN

Several areas in Tawau, Kluang and KL under EMCO from May 23 to June 5

PETALING JAYA: A number of areas in Tawau, Kluang, and Kuala Lumpur have now come under the enhanced movement control order from May 23 to June 5, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) said the enhanced MCO was implemented in these areas after a risk assessment by several agencies and with the advice of the Health Ministry.

He said the localities are Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan and the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kampung Limau in Kuala Lumpur, Kampung Pagar Sungai Imam in Tawau, Sabah and the workers’ dormitories of the Oceanic Fabric Mill and the Purnabina factory in Kluang, Johor.

“Some 76 positive cases were found at the Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan, out of 300 screening tests.

“In the PPR at Kampung Limau, 59 residents were found to be positive out of 150 people screened, ” he said.

Ismail Sabri said for Kampung Pagar Sungai Imam, the Health Ministry has conducted 35 screenings, and 24 of them are Covid-19 positive.

“The Health Ministry has also conducted 33 screenings at the Oceanic Fabric Mill dormitory and 25 of them are Covid-19 positive.

“Some 99 screening tests were conducted at the Purnabina factory, with 31 of them positive, ” he said.

Ismail said the implementation of the enhanced MCO is to ensure that the Health Ministry can conduct early contact tracing and to ensure the residents will remain in the area and do not infect the community outside, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that three villages in the Bunut Susu sub-district in Pasir Mas, Kelantan will have their enhanced MCO extended.

The three villages are Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Bechah Palas and Kampung Tualang.

“The Health Ministry conducted 486 screenings in Kampung Paya Ular, with 94 individuals found positive.

“Some 75 positive cases were recorded in Kampung Bechah Palas out of 984 screening tests.

“The Health Ministry also recorded 69 positive cases in Kampung Tualang out of 307 screening tests, ” he said.

The enhanced MCO was originally scheduled to end on May 22, but is now extended from May 23 to June 5. ANN

