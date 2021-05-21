WILL ‘VACCINE CZAR’ KHAIRY STILL SAY NO? UPSET AT CONTROVERSY OVER VACCINE DONOR, PENANG TO NOW USE ITS OWN FUNDS TO BUY ‘ADDITIONAL VACCINES FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY’

Chow apologises over vaccine controversy, says Penang will now use own funds

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will use its state funds to purchase additional Covid-19 vaccines to supplement those that will be provided by the Federal Government, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow .

He said the decision was made following a state meeting on Wednesday (May 19).

“During a meeting to discuss the controversy revolving around the supply of vaccines, the state has decided to focus on the best approach in obtaining a supply of vaccines within the shortest period of time for Penangites.

“We have decided to use funds from the state government to purchase additional vaccines for immediate delivery, besides those to be supplied by the Federal Government.

“To achieve that, I’ve sent a letter to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to obtain permission for the state to directly purchase the vaccines from suppliers within the country or manufacturers approved by the Federal Government.

“I hope the Federal Government will respond positively towards the application,” said Chow in a statement on Friday (May 21).

Chow said the state is committed to set aside political differences for the success in campaigning against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“I take this opportunity to apologise for the outbreak of this controversy and hope that we will continue our efforts in facing the next Covid-19 pandemic challenge for the good of all the people of this country,” he said.

ANN

