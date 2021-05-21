‘I PROMISE THIS WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN’ – DISGUSTING SELANGOR EXCO FINALLY ADMITS FLOUTING RAYA SOPs – FOR SURE, COPS WILL FINE HIM – BUT IS THIS ENOUGH? SHOULD NOT S’GOR STATE GOVT ALSO PUNISH HIM WITH A WARNING LETTER AT THE VERY LEAST?

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor executive councillor is among a string of dignitaries who have been caught flouting the movement control order SOPs.

Tanjung Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah has admitted his wrongdoing and apologised for hosting visitors for Hari Raya.

He said he had given his full cooperation to the authorities at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters yesterday.

Borhan expressed his deep regret over this matter.

“I promise that this will never happen again. I acknowledge my mistake and will take full responsibility for this,” he said.

Selangor exco member and Tanjung Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah said he will pay the compound fine for hosting guests during Hari Raya.

His apology comes days after two Terengganu executive councillors were also found to have flouted Hari Raya SOPs by having guests at their homes for the celebration last week.

In admitting the offence on Facebook, Dr Azman Ibrahim, who is the state agriculture, agro-based industry, and rural development executive councillor, said he had given his statement to the Besut police station.

“Action was taken against me, just as it has been taken against other members of the public. I was asked to pay a compound fine and I’ll do so as soon as possible. No one is above the law,” he said.

Earlier, Terengganu welfare, women development, family and national unity committee chairman Hanafiah Mat was also issued a compound notice after giving his statement at the Kemaman district police headquarters.

Both Azman and Hanafiah were ordered to pay RM2,000 each.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

