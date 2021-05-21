GUAN ENG SAYS IT – DAP WON’T BACK NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE IF MUHYIDDIN RECONVENES PARLIAMENT – ‘FOLLOW THE JOHOR SULTAN’S WHOLE OF GOVT OR WHOLE OF PEOPLE APPROACH TO FIGHT COVID-19. IT IS BETTER THAN THAN THE CURRENT PN GOVT’S FUMBLING PERFORMANCE OF STUMBLING FROM ONE POLICY MISTAKE & SOP U-TURN TO ANOTHER’

Convene Parliament, we won’t back no-confidence vote, says DAP

PETALING JAYA: Opposition party DAP has again called for Parliament to be reconvened, giving a guarantee that it will not support any no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said they were only interested in discussing Covid-19 matters.

Parliament has been suspended since Jan 12 following the declaration of an eight-month state of Emergency to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. A month later, the palace said Parliament could still convene, with other restrictions still in place.

In a statement today, Lim said the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government should convene Parliament for an emergency meeting, similar to what Johor had requested.

“The Johor Sultan has proposed that all Johor MPs, assemblymen and the Johor state government meet and discuss Covid-19 prevention measures as an alternative to the suspension of Parliament.

“This ‘whole of government’ or ‘whole of people’ approach by the Johor Sultan is better than the current PN government’s fumbling performance of stumbling from one policy mistake and SOP U-turn to another,” he said.

Lim said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0 (R naught) value based on daily cases nationwide had climbed to 1.1.

He said the vaccination rate was also behind schedule at 2.6% of the population for two doses, even lower than Indonesia’s vaccination rate of 3.4% for two doses.

Lim also said the record number of 6,806 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths announced yesterday showed the PN government’s failure in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PN must give a full explanation on why the Covid-19 crisis has become so appalling despite RM60 billion being allocated for fighting Covid-19,” he said.

Lim said in 2020, RM38 billion was allocated for such efforts, RM17 billion in 2021 while another RM5 billion was recently appropriated from the National Trust Fund (KWAN).

However, he added that this RM60 billion in direct Covid-19 funds did not include the RM567 billion allocated to revive the economy.

“The government must come clean on how all these funds were spent when the people did not feel the benefit of a total of RM627 billion in government funding since last year,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

