NEW CORONAVIRUS FOUND IN MALAYSIAN PATIENTS – ‘IF CONFIRMED AS A PATHOGEN, IT MAY REPRESENT THE 8TH UNIQUE CORONAVIRUS KNOWN TO CAUSE DISEASE IN HUMANS’

New coronavirus found making the jump to humans in S’wak
Researchers have identified a new coronavirus from samples taken from patients hospitalised in Sarawak several years ago and believe it to be in the early stages of making the jump from animal hosts to humans.
However, there is still no proof on whether the virus can be passed from human to human or whether it is capable of causing human diseases. The researchers argued that more study is needed.
“If confirmed as a pathogen, it may represent the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans.
The seven coronaviruses known to cause disease in humans are the four that cause common cold, and those that cause SARS and MERS, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that resulted in the current Covid-19 pandemic.
The study involved researchers from the Ohio State University, Duke University, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Sibu Hospital and Segi University.
It is built on the group’s earlier work to design a new test meant to detect all coronaviruses including those that have yet to be discovered.
When testing on swab samples collected from 301 patients hospitalised for pneumonia in Sibu Hospital from 2017 to 2018, eight came back positive for a canine coronavirus.
The eight are mostly children. Apart from a 37-year-old, their ages ranged from 5½ months to 4½ years. They resided in Sibu, Bintulu, Daro and Julau, and generally recovered after up to six days of hospitalisation.
For the latest study, the group managed to grow one of the eight specimens in the laboratory and gather enough of the coronavirus to undergo genomic sequencing.
They found the new virus’ genome to be mostly a match for a coronavirus previously known to infect dogs but not humans, but certain parts appear to have undergone recombination with other coronaviruses – one that typically infects cats and another that typically infects pigs.
They named the new coronavirus CCoV-HuPn-2018 (Canine Coronavirus-Human Pneumonia-2018).
Canine coronavirus
According to a report on the study by the US-based broadcaster NPR, this meant the virus probably infected cats and pigs at some point but then jumped directly from dogs to people.
One mutation in CCoV-HuPn-2018 caused concern because it is not found in dog coronaviruses but is present in those that infect humans.
“It’s a mutation that’s very similar to one previously found in the SARS coronavirus and in [versions of] SARS-CoV-2 … [that appeared] very soon after its introduction into the human population,” the study’s lead author Anastasia Vlastova was quoted as saying.
The NPR report said she believes this helps the canine virus infect or persist in humans, and this might be a key step required for the virus to jump into people.
The report said this suggests they caught the virus early on its journey in people, while it is still trying to figure out how to infect people efficiently.
However, the research paper also cautioned that they have yet to prove that the virus is capable of causing disease in humans, although it has been found on patients hospitalised with pneumonia.
They wrote that it is possible that the canine coronavirus is merely “carried” in the patient’s airways without causing disease.
Other viruses have also been found in all but one of the eight specimens that tested positive for canine coronavirus, such as adenoviruses, influenza viruses, and rhinovirus.
Origins
The transmission of disease from animals to humans is known as zoonoses, and this could spark large outbreaks if the pathogen adapts itself to transmit between humans more efficiently.
Examples include SARS that is linked to civets, MERS that is linked to camels, and certain strains of influenza that is linked to birds.
The origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is still debated but is generally believed to have originated in bats and has likely passed through an as-yet-undetermined intermediate host before making the jump to humans.
Yesterday, the World Health Organization and several other international bodies formed the ‘One Health High-Level Expert Panel’, which would develop a global plan to prevent the spread of disease from animals to humans.
The panel would also consider potential transmission risks in food production and distribution, urbanisation, infrastructure construction, international travel and trade, and activities that lead to biodiversity loss and climate change, according to a Reuters report.
The panel is expected to publish its first recommendations later this year. mkini
Gray and his colleague’s findings, released yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases, showed a canine coronavirus was present in a group of mostly children patients admitted to hospital for pneumonia in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018.
The team suspect the dog virus caused their illness, as opposed to merely being present in the patients’ airways but can’t conclusively prove it.
“What we’re advocating for… is more application of pan-species diagnostics to look for five different viral families we think are the most problematic in causing epidemics in humans,” Gray told AFP.
Coronaviruses were understudied for many years as they were mainly associated with common colds.
That changed after the 2002 SARS and 2012 MERS outbreaks, which originated in civets and camels, respectively.
Most scientists believe the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid also has a zoonotic origin.
Gray asked Lishan Xiu, a Chinese PhD student-scholar, to make a pan-species coronavirus test, which he did by finding where the genetic sequences of the various members of this family aligned.
They used this tool on nasal swab tests taken from pneumonia patients in the hospital in Sarawak, and found that eight of 301 samples appeared to have a canine virus.
‘We’re missing the boat’
The finding was surprising, and to confirm it, they teamed up with leading virologist Anastasia Vlasova at Ohio State University, who was able to grow more of the virus and sequence its entire genome.
From that, they determined the virus, which they called CCoV-HuPn-2018, was mainly canine in origin but it also had feline and swine components.
It showed some mutations that were consistent with adapting to transmission among humans, but it’s not known how long this evolution might take – maybe decades, maybe never, said Gray.
All of the patients recovered from the pneumonia and were sent home.
“But getting admitted for pneumonia in general means you’re pretty sick, the clinician is worried about you,” added Gray.
The fact that the team was able to detect canine virus in humans in what was essentially a small pilot study, together with recent similar findings from other research groups, could point to a much larger problem, he emphasised.
“We are missing the boat here,” said Gray.
“If we set up surveillance of pig workers, poultry workers, cattle workers, we’re going to be amazed at what their immune systems are being challenged with.
“That doesn’t mean that they’re going to be the match that lights the next pandemic, but they would be a good resource to study.” – AFP
