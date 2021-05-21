NEW CORONAVIRUS FOUND IN MALAYSIAN PATIENTS – ‘IF CONFIRMED AS A PATHOGEN, IT MAY REPRESENT THE 8TH UNIQUE CORONAVIRUS KNOWN TO CAUSE DISEASE IN HUMANS’

New coronavirus found making the jump to humans in S’wak

Researchers have identified a new coronavirus from samples taken from patients hospitalised in Sarawak several years ago and believe it to be in the early stages of making the jump from animal hosts to humans.

However, there is still no proof on whether the virus can be passed from human to human or whether it is capable of causing human diseases. The researchers argued that more study is needed.

“If confirmed as a pathogen, it may represent the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans.

published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases yesterday. “Our findings underscore the public health threat of animal coronaviruses and a need to conduct better surveillance for them,” the authors wrote in the paperin the journalyesterday.

The seven coronaviruses known to cause disease in humans are the four that cause common cold, and those that cause SARS and MERS, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that resulted in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The study involved researchers from the Ohio State University, Duke University, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Sibu Hospital and Segi University.

It is built on the group’s earlier work to design a new test meant to detect all coronaviruses including those that have yet to be discovered.

When testing on swab samples collected from 301 patients hospitalised for pneumonia in Sibu Hospital from 2017 to 2018, eight came back positive for a canine coronavirus.

The eight are mostly children. Apart from a 37-year-old, their ages ranged from 5½ months to 4½ years. They resided in Sibu, Bintulu, Daro and Julau, and generally recovered after up to six days of hospitalisation.

For the latest study, the group managed to grow one of the eight specimens in the laboratory and gather enough of the coronavirus to undergo genomic sequencing.

They found the new virus’ genome to be mostly a match for a coronavirus previously known to infect dogs but not humans, but certain parts appear to have undergone recombination with other coronaviruses – one that typically infects cats and another that typically infects pigs.

They named the new coronavirus CCoV-HuPn-2018 (Canine Coronavirus-Human Pneumonia-2018).

Canine coronavirus

According to a report on the study by the US-based broadcaster NPR, this meant the virus probably infected cats and pigs at some point but then jumped directly from dogs to people.

One mutation in CCoV-HuPn-2018 caused concern because it is not found in dog coronaviruses but is present in those that infect humans.

“It’s a mutation that’s very similar to one previously found in the SARS coronavirus and in [versions of] SARS-CoV-2 … [that appeared] very soon after its introduction into the human population,” the study’s lead author Anastasia Vlastova was quoted as saying.

The NPR report said she believes this helps the canine virus infect or persist in humans, and this might be a key step required for the virus to jump into people.

The report said this suggests they caught the virus early on its journey in people, while it is still trying to figure out how to infect people efficiently.

However, the research paper also cautioned that they have yet to prove that the virus is capable of causing disease in humans, although it has been found on patients hospitalised with pneumonia.

They wrote that it is possible that the canine coronavirus is merely “carried” in the patient’s airways without causing disease.

Other viruses have also been found in all but one of the eight specimens that tested positive for canine coronavirus, such as adenoviruses, influenza viruses, and rhinovirus.

Origins

The transmission of disease from animals to humans is known as zoonoses, and this could spark large outbreaks if the pathogen adapts itself to transmit between humans more efficiently.

Examples include SARS that is linked to civets, MERS that is linked to camels, and certain strains of influenza that is linked to birds.

The origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is still debated but is generally believed to have originated in bats and has likely passed through an as-yet-undetermined intermediate host before making the jump to humans.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization and several other international bodies formed the ‘One Health High-Level Expert Panel’, which would develop a global plan to prevent the spread of disease from animals to humans.

The panel would also consider potential transmission risks in food production and distribution, urbanisation, infrastructure construction, international travel and trade, and activities that lead to biodiversity loss and climate change, according to a Reuters report.

The panel is expected to publish its first recommendations later this year. mkini

The co-author of a study that discovered canine coronavirus in humans says surveillance of pig, poultry and cattle workers could yield interesting findings on what their immune systems are being challenged with. – EPA pic, May 21, 2021.

WHEN the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Professor Gregory Gray at Duke University’s Global Health Institute tasked a graduate student at his lab with developing a pan-species coronavirus test to help prevent the next catastrophe.