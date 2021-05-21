ANOTHER TOPSY-TURVY DAY IN ‘ANYTHING GOES’ MALAYSIA – HOW NOT FOR COVID-19 TO THRIVE & SPREAD WITH MUHYIDDIN REGIME BUSY CHASING ITS OWN TAIL? VACCINE DONOR SUMMONED BY COPS AFTER ‘CROSSING SWORDS’ WITH MINISTER IN CHARGE OF VACCINES – WHILE RECIPIENTS COMPLAIN OF GETTING LESS THAN REQUIRED DOSAGE OF ASTRAZENECA – AND SABAH AUTHORITIES DENY THROWING AWAY UNUSED VACCINES – EVEN AS POLITICIAN WHO COMPLETED HIS INNOCULATION STILL GETS INFECTED!
Cops question Yong Chee Kong over Penang vaccine donation offer
Businessperson Yong Chee Kong has been questioned by police in Sabah over his offer to donate two million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to Penang.
Sabah police chief Hazani Ghazali said police were investigating the case but did not say whether Yong would be arrested.
“Yes […] this morning my officer will be recording his statement,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.
It was not clear what aspect of the donation offer was being investigated.
Yong is a Malaysian who works for Xintai Enterprise Development Ltd – a company based in Hong Kong.
According to reports, he had initially offered to donate the Sinovac vaccines to the Sabah government which rejected his offer as the vaccine had not yet been approved by Malaysia yet.
He claimed that the Penang government then approached him about getting the vaccines.
Yong’s attempt to donate the vaccines came to light after theminister-in-charge of Covid-19 vaccinations Khairy Jamaluddin dismissed the offer as a scam.
This was due to an error in the spelling of the company’s name in a letter prepared by the Penang government for him.
According to a Malay Mail report yesterday, Yong said there was no link to the firm as he was acting in his personal capacity in donating the vaccines and had never wanted publicity.
However, he told The Star the donation was a “genuine offer by my boss’ company based in Hong Kong.” MKINI
Task force to probe into claims of vaccine under-dosage
THE Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) is looking into claims that recipients were given less than the required dosage, or under 0.5ml, of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
CITF said in a statement that this occurred at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur AstraZeneca vaccination centre on May 19.
It said the two vaccine recipients in the incident have been identified.
“CITF will not hesitate to take action against those who do not meet the standard or violate regulations,” the statement read. – Bernama
Unused Covid-19 vaccines not discarded, says Sabah health director
KOTA KINABALU — Sabah health director Dr Christina Rundi has denied claims that unused Covid-19 vaccines are being thrown away.Rundi said the vaccines are prepared according to the number of recipients on a daily basis to avoid wastage.
She said two types of vaccines are being used under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Sabah: Comirnaty, which is made by Pfizer, and CoronaVac by Sinovac.
“The cold storage management for the vaccines must be effective and strict from the point of production up to when it reaches the recipients,” she said in a statement on Thursday.
“The vaccines need to be stored at a certain temperature and will only be taken out from the cold box when they are to be administered to the recipients to ensure no wastage takes place.
“The number of vaccine doses prepared is according to the number of recipients each day.”
She said such claims only interfered with the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme in the state.
Dr Rundi was responding to Api Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew who expressed grave concern over claims that some Covid-19 vaccines had been disposed of.
The former Deputy Chief Minister called on the State Health Department to investigate the allegations.
“If the vaccine disposal story is by any chance found to be true, further investigation and certainly some form of discipline should be the order of the day to prevent a recurrence,” Liew said in a statement on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Rundi said a total of 94,953 vaccine doses have been administered to frontliners in the first phase of the national immunisation programme in Sabah from March 4 to April 18.
She said 52,775 individuals have received their first doses while the rest have received the required two doses.
“As at May 18, the cumulative doses given is 151,063, where 92,694 Sabahans have received their first doses and the remaining 58,369 received both doses,” she said.
She explained that due to the vaccination by phases, there are people who registered earlier but were not notified to take the vaccine because they were not categorised under phase one, which is for frontliners.
Rundi said. as at March 18, a total of 267,386 Sabahans had registered for the immunisation programme, which is 9.1 per cent of the state’s population.
By April 18, the number went up to 425,143, or 14.6 per cent, and a month later to 495,294 or 16.2 per cent.
“The registration rate is different according to the districts based on certain factors. For example, the highest registration (rate) as at May 18 is in Putatan (42.1 per cent) whereas the lowest is in Kinabatangan (5.48 per cent).
“At the same time, 105,243 individuals have signed up in Kota Kinabalu, which has 24.96 per cent of the district’s total population,” she said.
Last month, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said Sabah would use local dialects to encourage people to register for the immunisation programme.
He said Information Department officers will go into interior and rural areas to explain about the benefits of the vaccine in various local dialects. — Borneo Post
Vaccinated PKR man who tested positive still encourages vaccination
PETALING JAYA: A PKR assemblyman who tested positive for Covid-19 despite completing his vaccination says the public should still get themselves inoculated against the virus.
Syamsul Firdaus, the assemblyman for Taman Medan, said that while getting vaccinated may not guarantee one would not get infected, it still reduced the risks.
“So people should still get themselves vaccinated,” a rather cheery Syamsul told FMT.
“Based on my experience so far, there are no side effects. I can still eat and talk.”
Syamsul also advised those who had gotten their vaccine shots against being lax when it came to SOPs.
“Continue wearing your masks and avoid crowds.”
He went to say that in his case he may have been infected by a Covid-19 variant.
Earlier today, Syamsul said he tested positive after getting himself screened yesterday. He had taken the test after feeling unwell over the Raya holidays.
His wife, mother-in-law and two children also tested positive.
Syamsul received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 10, then the second on March 31. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
