A HUSH IN UMNO AS GRIM REALITY SETS IN – DEPUTY PERMANENT CHAIRMAN RIZUAN DIES OF COVID-19 – WIFE, WHO IS THE EX-AUDITOR GENERAL, IN NORMAL WARD

Wilayah Persekutuan delegate Datuk Seri Rizuan Abd Hamid presenting a motion on religion and education during the 70th UMNO General Assembly 2016 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday. MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star.

Umno deputy permanent chairperson dies after bout with Covid-19

Umno deputy permanent chairperson Rizuan Abd Hamid has succumbed to Covid-19.

Rizuan (above) had been in critical condition after being infected by the virus.

His passing was confirmed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night.

Rizuan had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 1 and was later hospitalised and put into the Intensive Care Unit of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on May 3.

His wife, former auditor-general Madinah Mohamad, is also being treated for Covid-19 at a regular ward.

May has been the deadliest month in Malaysia thus far, with 593 Covid-19 deaths reported up to yesterday.

Yesterday alone saw a record 59 deaths reported. The national death toll stands at 2,099.

